Wisconsin's 2018 football season is right around the corner, so BadgerBlitz.com contributors Jon McNamara, John Veldhuis, Jon Gorman and Jonathan Mills ranked the Top 30 players who we think are the keys to success for Paul Chryst's squad this year.

The Badgers have one big starting job up for grabs on their offensive depth chart this fall: tight end. With Troy Fumagalli off to the NFL the Badgers will need to find at least one tight end who can become the last piece of the puzzle - and give them a reliable option in the middle of the field to take some of the pressure off of their deep group of wide receivers.

Luckily for the Badgers they have plenty of candidates to choose from this fall, and Kyle Penniston is a good bet to get the majority of the snaps with the first team when the season starts. For one thing, he's the team's most experienced option - and probably their most consistent pass catcher at this point. Plus, senior Zander Neuville is working his way back from a season-ending leg injury, and is more of an in-line blocker than a tight end that the Badgers can split out wide. And while redshirt freshman Jake Ferguson impressed during spring camp, he would need to prove that he can be as consistent as Penniston to pass him on the depth chart.

Penniston will likely get the first chance to grab the job and run away with it. And as a natural pass-catcher, he could be a productive part of Wisconsin's offense. But don't be surprised if the Badgers rely on their depth at tight end and spread out the targets a little bit more than they did when Troy Fumagalli was on top of the depth chart.