Wisconsin's 2018 football season is right around the corner

An opportunity for All-American David Edwards (6-foot-7, 315 pounds) to leave the program and enter the NFL Draft was on the table last year.

Instead, Edwards announced he would return for his junior year at the University of Wisconsin, and as a result, help produce on what was one of the strongest offensive lines (top 3 in scoring and rushing efficiency) in 2017. He slots in at right tackle, but was at quarterback in high school and practicing at tight end before 2016. Regardless, Edwards may not be the player that catches the headlines, but he has certainly done his part to ensure his teammates are. His quickness and balance helps stay steady against defenders. As a result, Wisconsin boasted the third-best total offense in the BIG Ten (415.0 yards/game) last season.

Although Edwards has a large frame, he is unique in the sense that he is extremely agile and quick on his feet for an offensive lineman. This combination makes for an impressive, all-around blocker who helped UW limit opponents to just 1.5 sacks/game in 2017.

In total, Wisconsin's offensive production is bolstered when Edwards is on the field. As he continues to perform at a high level, an argument could be made that Edwards is one of the best at what he does in the country.

