Key Badgers 2018: No.10 Michael Deiter
Wisconsin's 2018 football season is right around the corner, so BadgerBlitz.com contributors Jon McNamara, John Veldhuis, Jon Gorman and Jonathan Mills ranked the Top 30 players who we think are the keys to success for Paul Chryst's squad this year.
Playing time, past performance and positional depth all factored in to our individual rankings, which were combined into a final score.
Offensive lineman Michael Deiter (6-foot-6, 328 pounds) started 14 games at left tackle, was honored as a second-team All-American and helped the Wisconsin offense record one of its most successful seasons to date in 2017. Once again, Deiter will be a critical part of Wisconsin's offensive line as UW tries to defend its BIG Ten West Title.
The most impressive takeaway from Deiter's 2017 performance was his ability to adjust. He slotted in at left tackle, which isn't his primary position, and was awarded national honors. Currently, Deiter owns more starts at center (16) in comparison to left tackle (14) or left guard (11). Credit Deiter and Co. for helping freshman tailback Jonathan Taylor put up some of the best numbers in program history (1,977 total rushing yards) as a first-year starter.
In 2018, Deiter is expected to open fall camp at left, which will create an opportunity for youngsters like Cole Van Lanen and Patrick Kasl at left tackle. Regardless of where Deiter slots in, though, his presence is critical if the Badgers' offense hopes to repeat its dominant 2017 showing and allow the offensive spark-plugs to find the open field.
