Ranking Breakdown McNamara Veldhuis Mills Gorman 8 11 10 13

Offensive lineman Michael Deiter (6-foot-6, 328 pounds) started 14 games at left tackle, was honored as a second-team All-American and helped the Wisconsin offense record one of its most successful seasons to date in 2017. Once again, Deiter will be a critical part of Wisconsin's offensive line as UW tries to defend its BIG Ten West Title. The most impressive takeaway from Deiter's 2017 performance was his ability to adjust. He slotted in at left tackle, which isn't his primary position, and was awarded national honors. Currently, Deiter owns more starts at center (16) in comparison to left tackle (14) or left guard (11). Credit Deiter and Co. for helping freshman tailback Jonathan Taylor put up some of the best numbers in program history (1,977 total rushing yards) as a first-year starter.

