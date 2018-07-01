Wisconsin's 2018 football season is right around the corner, so BadgerBlitz.com contributors Jon McNamara, John Veldhuis, Jon Gorman and Jonathan Mills ranked the Top 30 players who we think are the keys to success for Paul Chryst's squad this year.

I don't know who holds the record for touchdowns per touch in Wisconsin's history, but would it surprise you if Alec Ingold (6-foot-2, 248 pounds) were on top of that list? Coming in to his senior season, Ingold has scored 14 touchdowns on just 86 total touches - six as a freshman, and four in each of the last two years.

That consistency shows that the Badgers have trusted Ingold with the ball for a long time, particularly in short-yardage situations and at the goal line. And with senior fullback Austin Ramesh gone, Ingold will serve as the team's do-it-all fullback in 2018.

Ramesh was often described as one of the most under-rated members of Wisconsin's first team offense, in part because he was an excellent blocker who could read plays well and help pick up defenders to open holes for the UW running backs. Ingold will look to pick up where Ramesh left off - and add to his already impressive touchdown total in 2018.