News More News
premium-icon
ago football Edit

Five burning questions for Wisconsin heading into June official visits

Jon McNamara • BadgerBlitz
Editor
@McNamaraRivals
Jon McNamara is a graduate of the University of Wisconsin-Madison. He has covered UW athletics since 2002 and has worked at Rivals.com since 2006.

In just a few days, Wisconsin will open its campus up to a number of official visitors from across the country.

With the next three or four weekends expected to chaotic on the recruiting front, BadgerBlitz.com looks at five burning questions for UW heading into the month of June.

RELATED: QBs | RBs | TEs | WRs | OL | DL | ILB | OLB | CBs | SAF | OFFICIAL VISITOR LIST |

1. How many commits will Wisconsin add in June?

Top tailback target Darrion Dupree.
Top tailback target Darrion Dupree. (Rivals.com)

Wisconsin will begin official visits with eight commitments in its 2024 recruiting class. Just how high that number climbs will be interesting to track in June.

The Badgers have been successful over the last six classes that featured officials in June. Most notably in 2022, UW closed out nine prospects, all of whom visited officially.

Right now, no less than 23 uncommitted prospects are scheduled to be on campus over the next handful of weekends. Nine seems like a high number, but adding four to six commits in June feels realistic.

2018 (6): Aron Cruickshank, A.J. Abbott, Taj Mustapha, Alexander Smith, Jaylan Franklin, Nakia Watson

2019 (4): Semar Melvin, Gio Paez, Dean Engram, James Williams

2020 (4): Malik Reed, Jordan Turner, Nick Herbig, Cade McDonald

2021 (4): Ricardo Hallman, T.J. Bollers, Michael Jarvis, Darryl Peterson

2022 (9): Barrett Nelson, Cade Yacamelli, A'Khoury Lyde, JT Seagreaves, Tommy McIntosh, Curt Neal, Avyonne Jones, Joe Brunner, Vinny Anthony

2023 (3): Jace Arnold, A.J. Tisdell, Jordan Mayer

2. Will there be any late additions to Wisconsin's guest list?

Four-star lineman Liam Andrews has Wisconsin in his top eight.
Four-star lineman Liam Andrews has Wisconsin in his top eight.
premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}