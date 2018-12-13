Ticker
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2018-12-13 15:00:00 -0600') }} football Edit

Final positional recruit snapshot: 2019 safeties

Jon McNamara • BadgerBlitz.com
@McNamaraRivals
Editor
Jon McNamara is a graduate of the University of Wisconsin-Madison. He has covered UW athletics since 2002 and has worked at Rivals.com since 2006.
Related
Related
{{ link.display_text }} |

With college football's early signing period on the horizon (Dec. 19), BadgerBlitz.com will be bringing you final snapshots for each recruited position, covering the targets who are committed and still remaining on Wisconsin's board in the 2019 class.

Today, we conclude our series with a look at the safeties.

QBs | RBs | WRs | TEs | OL | DEs | DTs | ILBs | OLBs | CBs |

Quick Position Breakdown

Kxhota8kuqmvqscectrx
Titus Toler
Nick Lucero/Rivals.com
premium-icon
Premium Content

Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.

  • Member-only message boards
  • Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}