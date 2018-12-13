Final positional recruit snapshot: 2019 safeties
Related
Related{{ link.display_text }} |
With college football's early signing period on the horizon (Dec. 19), BadgerBlitz.com will be bringing you final snapshots for each recruited position, covering the targets who are committed and still remaining on Wisconsin's board in the 2019 class.
Today, we conclude our series with a look at the safeties.
QBs | RBs | WRs | TEs | OL | DEs | DTs | ILBs | OLBs | CBs |
Quick Position Breakdown
Premium Content
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Member-only message boards
- Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news