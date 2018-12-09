With college football's early signing period on the horizon (Dec. 19), BadgerBlitz.com will be bringing you final snapshots for each recruited position, covering the targets who are committed and still remaining on Wisconsin's board in the 2019 class. Today, we continue with a look at the defensive tackles. QBs | RBs | WRs | TEs | OL | DEs |



Quick Position Breakdown

Keeanu Benton Darren Lee/BadgerBlitz.com Photographer

Early playing time will certainly be available at nose guard in 2019 for Wisconsin's two expected signees, Keeanu Benton and Rodas Johnson. This spring, Bryson Williams, who played in every game as a true freshman, will likely open camp with the No. 1 defense. Walk-on Gunnar Roberage is expected to be only other defensive tackle on the roster this spring unless the staff keeps Kayden Lyles on defense or moves another offensive lineman to the other side of the ball.

Wisconsin Nose Guards on Projected 2019 Spring Roster Player Eligibility High school star ranking Bryson Williams Sophomore Gunnar Roberge Redshirt senior

Class of 2019 DT needs: 2 | Class of 2019 DT commits: 2

Janesville Craig's Keeanu Benton picked up an offer from Wisconsin during a visit this spring, and it didn't take the 6-foot-4, 285-pound prospect long to jump on the scholarship. "The coaches at Wisconsin said they liked my athleticism, attitude and willingness to work," Benton told BadgerBlitz.com. "The people there are people who care about you as a person and not just because of how good you can play football. That really stood out to me." Last winter, Benton placed second at the WIAA Division 1 state wrestling tournament to Kaukauna senior Keaton Kluever and finished 46-2 on the year. That wrestling background has translated well to the football field. "Keeanu is a multi-sport kid who stays active year-round," Janesville Craig head coach Adam Bunderson told BadgerBlitz.com. "For wrestling, he went to state as a sophomore and then finished second this year. He's tough and uses his hands well, and those things work well in football. "He's a big and strong kid now with lifting weights a few times a week. He's been involved in multiple sports his whole career, so it's not like he's been able to spend an off-season in the weight room and train like crazy. He's going to continue to add weight and get stronger, so I think the sky is the limit." A WFCA Large Schools first-team all-state selection this fall, Benton had 75 total tackles, including seven tackles for loss, two sacks and one fumble recovery.

Rodas Johnson, a four-star defensive tackle from St. Francis DeSales in Ohio, ultimately chose Wisconsin over Texas and Penn State, but he also had scholarship offers from Michigan, Oklahoma, Iowa, Northwestern, Notre Dame and Pittsburgh, among others. He took an official visit to UW in June. “They have been recruiting me since early sophomore year and was one of the teams that stuck around and seen how I developed,” Johnson told Rivals.com. “They got close with my family, know my whole family by name and treated them like family. They just grew on me as time went on. “I have been contemplating this for a long time, thinking about where I fit, where can I connect with everybody and still be able to have success as a football player as well as a student. I just felt Wisconsin was the best place, had the best interest for me and showed me a lot of love. I felt comfortable, caught good vibes, connected with the team well, had good relationships with the team, it’s a good education, my parents loved it… everything." From Rivals.com Midwest Recruiting Analyst Josh Helmholdt: "I covered Rodas live as a junior and he primarily played offensive line. Prior to his senior season, offensive line was his primary position. He was a powerful offensive guard who played light on his feet. We are getting our first review of him at defensive tackle on senior film and I want to hear from folks who saw him in-person about his motor and consistency of play, but the film we have seen is solid and shows an ability level on defense in a similar tier of where we had him rated for offense. That’s not surprising considering strength and agility are key attributes of both offensive guard and defensive tackle, and should translate from one position to the other."

What's left to accomplish?

Senior defensive tackle Simote Pepa, who also has offers from Oregon, Utah, Vanderbilt, Virginia and Washington, among others, is still available and would almost certainly be a take for the Badgers. The 6-foot-3, 330-pound three-star prospect from Utah took an official visit to UW this fall. In addition to Pepa, the staff has also inquired about committed prospects Sio Nofoagatoto'a (Indiana), Evan Bennett (Oregon State) and Na’im Rodman (Colorado), though no offers have been extended.

