Final positional recruit snapshot: 2019 outside linebackers
With college football's early signing period on the horizon (Dec. 19), BadgerBlitz.com will be bringing you final snapshots for each recruited position, covering the targets who are committed and still remaining on Wisconsin's board in the 2019 class.
Today, we continue with a look at the outside linebackers.
Quick Position Breakdown
The starting duo of Andrew Van Ginkel and Zack Baun didn't get off to a quick start, but both improved quite a bit as the season progressed for the Badgers. This spring, Baun will return for his final season, but position coach Bobby April have to replace Van Ginkel, arguably the top pass rusher on the roster. Three candidates seem most likely: Tyler Johnson, Christian Bell and Noah Burks. The younger talent at the position - Izayah Green-May, Mason Platter and Jaylan Franklin - will be joined by 2019 commits Spencer Lytle and Skyler Meyers. From those two, expectations are sky-high for Lytle, who is expected to be on campus this spring.
|Player (Inside)
|Eligibility
|
Redshirt senior
|
Redshirt senior
|
*Paul Jackson
|
Redshirt senior
|
Redshirt junior
|
Redshirt junior
|
Redshirt junior
|
Redshirt sophomore
|
Redshirt freshman
|
Redshirt freshman
|
Redshirt freshman
|
Freshman
Class of 2019 OLB needs: 2 | Class of 2019 OLB commits: 2
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Member-only message boards
- Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news