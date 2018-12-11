Ticker
2018-12-11

Final positional recruit snapshot: 2019 outside linebackers

Jon McNamara
@McNamaraRivals
Editor
Jon McNamara is a graduate of the University of Wisconsin-Madison. He has covered UW athletics since 2002 and has worked at Rivals.com since 2006.
With college football's early signing period on the horizon (Dec. 19), BadgerBlitz.com will be bringing you final snapshots for each recruited position, covering the targets who are committed and still remaining on Wisconsin's board in the 2019 class.

Today, we continue with a look at the outside linebackers.

QBs | RBs | WRs | TEs | OL | DEs | DTs | ILBs

Quick Position Breakdown

Spencer Lytle
Darren Lee/BadgerBlitz.com Photographer

The starting duo of Andrew Van Ginkel and Zack Baun didn't get off to a quick start, but both improved quite a bit as the season progressed for the Badgers. This spring, Baun will return for his final season, but position coach Bobby April have to replace Van Ginkel, arguably the top pass rusher on the roster. Three candidates seem most likely: Tyler Johnson, Christian Bell and Noah Burks. The younger talent at the position - Izayah Green-May, Mason Platter and Jaylan Franklin - will be joined by 2019 commits Spencer Lytle and Skyler Meyers. From those two, expectations are sky-high for Lytle, who is expected to be on campus this spring.

Wisconsin Outside Linebackers on Projected 2019 Spring Roster
Player (Inside) Eligibility 

Zack Baun

Redshirt senior

Tyler Johnson

Redshirt senior

*Paul Jackson

Redshirt senior

Christian Bell

Redshirt junior

*Hegeman Tiedt

Redshirt junior

Noah Burks

Redshirt junior

Izayah Green-May

Redshirt sophomore

Mason Platter

Redshirt freshman

Jaylan Franklin

Redshirt freshman

*Marty Strey

Redshirt freshman

Spencer Lytle

Freshman
*Indicates a preferred walk-on
Class of 2019 OLB needs: 2 | Class of 2019 OLB commits: 2

