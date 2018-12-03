With college football's early signing period on the horizon (Dec. 19), BadgerBlitz.com will be bringing you final snapshots for each recruited position, covering the targets who are committed and still remaining on Wisconsin's board in the 2019 class.

Wisconsin is expected to open spring camp (2019) with five scholarship quarterbacks on the roster: Redshirt senior Alex Hornibrook , redshirt sophomores Jack Coan and Danny Vanden Boom , redshirt freshman Chase Wolf and true freshman Graham Mertz , who plans to enroll early. Head coach Paul Chryst and position coach Jon Budmayr will likely be able to sign one scholarship quarterback in each cycle moving forward, a desired scenario when recruiting the position.

Graham Mertz is one of the most highly-anticipated prospects Wisconsin has landed a commitment from during the Rivals.com era (since 2002). And for good reason.

A four-star prospect and the No. 2 pro-style quarterback in the country, Mertz capped off his career at Blue Valley North High School in Kansas by completing 238 of 382 passes for 3,883 yards and 51 touchdowns this fall.

The Badgers landed a commitment from Mertz in November of 2017 before his recruitment exploded - a credit to Budmayr and Chryst's early evaluation. During the off-season leading up to his senior season, Mertz racked up offers from Alabama, Clemson, Georgia, LSU, Miami (FL), Michigan, Notre Dame and Ohio State, among many others. But after an official visit to Madison in June, the 6-foot-4 205-pound senior completely shut down his recruitment.

"It was really fun to be at coach (Paul) Chryst's house," Mertz told BadgerBlitz.com about his official. "We were there with A.J. (Taylor) and a bunch of other players and commits. Being there with our families was really good and we were there for probably about three hours. Coach Budmayr and I are the reigning corn-hole champions, but coach Rudy (Joe Rudolph) is right up there. So that was just another part of a great weekend.

"Before that dinner, we were probably in the office for two or three hours in the morning just going over film, formations and drops, stuff like that. Coach Chryst was in there as well and it was great to talk some football and get going with Wisconsin's offense. Coach Budmayr and I are building a stronger relationship every time I'm with him, so it was a lot of fun to spend time with him again."

After leading his team to a state title appearance, Mertz plans to enroll early at Wisconsin, which presents a question fans will ask all off-season: Can he compete for a starting job as a true freshman? Only time will tell.

"Mertz may not be as dynamic of an athlete as Justin Fields or rifle the football like Shea Patterson, but he is mind-numbingly consistent, which is a great attribute to see out of a young quarterback. From his performance at the U.S. Army Junior Combine this past winter all the way through the Rivals100 Five-Star Challenge in June, Mertz came through with impressive performance after impressive performance.

"Being able to count on your quarterback to consistently deliver his best game after game is crucial for coaches, and Mertz is showing that potential as well as the intangibles necessary for success at the position. He brings positive charisma to the field and re-upped on his commitment to the Badgers in June after heavy courting from some of the game's top college programs this spring."

- Rivals.com Midwest recruiting analyst Josh Helmholdt