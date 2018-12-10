With college football's early signing period on the horizon (Dec. 19), BadgerBlitz.com will be bringing you final snapshots for each recruited position, covering the targets who are committed and still remaining on Wisconsin's board in the 2019 class. Today, we continue with a look at the inside linebackers. QBs | RBs | WRs | TEs | OL | DEs | DTs |

On the interior, multi-year starters T.J. Edwards and Ryan Connelly are set to play their final game later this month in the Pinstripe Bowl. So this spring, position coach Bob Bostad will have to identify two new players to run with the No. 1 defense. Chris Orr has starting experience, with Griffin Grady, Mike Maskalunas and Jack Sanborn all expected to be in the mix as well. In the 2019 class, the Badgers are set to sign three-star prospects Leo Chenal and Maema Njongmeta.

Class of 2019 ILB needs: 2 | Class of 2019 ILB commits: 2

It took Leo Chenal a little more than 24 hours to accept an offer from the University of Wisconsin after an unofficial visit to Madison in September of 2017. That quick turnaround came as no surprise to head coach Adam Hale at Granstburg (WI) High School. "Just growing up here, Wisconsin was the school Leo grew up always wanting to play for," Hale told BadgerBlitz.com. "And when the offer came, it was a dream come true for him and he jumped on it pretty quick. "It didn't really surprise me because I knew how excited he was when that offer came in." Chenal, a 6-foot-3, 235-pound projected inside linebacker, was the first commit for the Badgers in the 2019 class. As a senior, Chenal was named the Gatorade Wisconsin Football Player of the Year after he ran for 2,038 yards on 194 carries with 42 touchdowns. On defense, he racked up 120 tackles, three fumble recoveries and two interceptions. In total, he had 3,706 rushing yards, 88 total touchdowns and 385 tackles during his prep career. "I talked to coach (Chris) Haering quite a bit and the big thing was how both him and (older brother) John (Chenal) performed at camp this summer," Hale said. "Just the way those two competed really caught the coaches' attention. "With Leo, Wisconsin really liked what they saw firsthand at camp and they were also impressed with how he did at a combine this year. When they put those performances together after taking a look at some of his junior tape, they were pretty excited about him and they jumped on the offer."

At 6-foot-1 and 210 pounds, three-star linebacker Maema Njongmeta likely projects best to the inside when he arrives on campus next summer. The standout from Stevenson High School in Illinois, who racked up 131 tackles, 10 sacks and two forced fumbles this fall, could play a role similar to that of starting middle linebacker Ryan Connelly. "They're thinking Maema is in the mold of Connelly," Stevenson head coach Josh Hjorth told BadgerBlitz.com. "He can play either inside or outside. His pass rush, explosiveness, tracking the ball and use of his hands stands out. "He one of the best kids we have. He's an Eagle Scout with a 34 ACT and 3.78 GPA. Maema is a great leader and member of our student council. He would do anything for anyone. Maema is one our hardest working and smartest players we have had. He has a high ceiling because he just started playing ball his freshman year. He has dedicated himself to the program and the sport and it shows on the field. He is an absolute beast and Wisconsin is getting a great player with huge upside." Njongmeta chose Wisconsin overs offers from Army, Columbia, Cornell. Dartmouth, Iowa State, Navy, Princeton, Toledo and Tulane, among others. "The great combination of academics and football stands out at Wisconsin," Njongmeta told BadgerBlitz.com. "They're also close to home and it's in the Big Ten. It's an all-around great package."

What's left to accomplish?

The Badgers are still involved with Rutgers commit Mohamed Toure, but it appears he'll stay put come Signing Day. Wisconsin also has a commitment from Jackson Kollath, a preferred walk-on high school from Sussex Hamilton, who likely projects best to the inside.

