Final positional recruit snapshot: 2019 cornerbacks
With college football's early signing period on the horizon (Dec. 19), BadgerBlitz.com will be bringing you final snapshots for each recruited position, covering the targets who are committed and still remaining on Wisconsin's board in the 2019 class.
Today, we continue with a look at the cornerbacks.
Quick Position Breakdown
It was an interesting year at cornerback for Wisconsin, which played this fall without its top four players at the position from 2017. Caesar Williams, Madison Cone, Faion Hicks, Deron Harrell and Rachad Wildgoose all saw extensive time, while Donte Burton and Alex Smith played below the four-game limit and preserved their redshirt season. Like last year, another big influx of talent will arrive on campus this summer with Semar Melvin, James Williams and Dean Engram set to sign later this month.
|Player
|Eligibility
|High school star ranking
|
Redshirt junior
|
Junior
|
Redshirt sophomore
|
Redshirt junior
|
Redshirt sophomore
|
Sophomore
|
Redshirt freshman
|
Redshirt freshman
|
*Kobe Knack
|
Redshirt sophomore
Class of 2019 CB needs: 3 | Class of 2019 CB commits: 3
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Member-only message boards
- Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news