Final positional recruit snapshot: 2019 cornerbacks

With college football's early signing period on the horizon (Dec. 19), BadgerBlitz.com will be bringing you final snapshots for each recruited position, covering the targets who are committed and still remaining on Wisconsin's board in the 2019 class.

Today, we continue with a look at the cornerbacks.

Quick Position Breakdown

Semar Melvin
It was an interesting year at cornerback for Wisconsin, which played this fall without its top four players at the position from 2017. Caesar Williams, Madison Cone, Faion Hicks, Deron Harrell and Rachad Wildgoose all saw extensive time, while Donte Burton and Alex Smith played below the four-game limit and preserved their redshirt season. Like last year, another big influx of talent will arrive on campus this summer with Semar Melvin, James Williams and Dean Engram set to sign later this month.

Wisconsin Cornerbacks on Projected 2019 Spring Roster
Player Eligibility  High school star ranking

Caesar Williams

Redshirt junior

Madison Cone

Junior

Faion Hicks

Redshirt sophomore

*Cristian Volpentesta

Redshirt junior

Deron Harrell

Redshirt sophomore

Rachad Wildgoose

Sophomore

Alex Smith

Redshirt freshman

Donte Burton

Redshirt freshman

*Kobe Knack

Redshirt sophomore
*Indicates a preferred walk-on
Class of 2019 CB needs: 3 | Class of 2019 CB commits: 3

{{ article.author_name }}