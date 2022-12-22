We also assign final grades by position before officially putting a bow on 2023 and turning our attention to 2024 and beyond.

Head coach Luke Fickell 's first full recruiting class at Wisconsin - at least the early signing period portion - is in the books, and BadgerBlitz.com takes one final look at where needs were met or fell short.

Needed: 2; Signed: 0

Breakdown: Luke Fickell, a defensive lineman during his playing days at Ohio State, admitted that he didn't feel great about not taking a scholarship player at the position during the early signing period.

“It gives me the heebie-jeebies a little bit,” Fickell told reporters on “There’s a little bit of an unsettling feeling not seeing two or three defensive linemen."

Just a few weeks ago, the Badgers had a great one-two punch with commitments from Roderick Pierce and Jamel Howard, both of whom had a strong relationship with former assistant coach Ross Kolodziej. Pierce signed with Michigan on Wednesday, but Howard, a three-star tackle from Chicago, is still an option for UW moving forward. The Badgers and Wolverines are currently viewed as the two big contenders in his recruitment.

“If you look at it, we weren't just going to jump on something," Fickell continued. "I think there's definitely going to be some options and some opportunities here in January that we're going to do a really good job on. Guys that we were in on and then guys that hadn't signed, but that'll be a focus for us in January like we talked about a little bit with the offensive line possibly, as well.

"Defensive line definitely will be a focus. Just from being out here the last few (weeks), I think that we're top heavy. I think we've obviously got some older guys in the d-line room that have played a lot of ball for us. I think we're going to have to do a good job and get one or two guys here in January - maybe even a transfer young guy, possibly, could be somebody that grows in the future as well.”

Biggest Miss: Roderick Pierce III (Michigan), Ashton Sanders (Oklahoma), Tyler Gant (Northwestern)