Las Vegas Bishop Gorman receiver Trech Kekahuna surprised everyone when he decided to re-commit to Wisconsin's 2023 class just four days after announcing his verbal commitment to Arizona.

New Wisconsin head coach Luke Fickell wasn't going to take no for an answer, not from one of the more dynamic players his predecessor had received a verbal commitment from.

Kekahuna, who played at the same high school (St. Louis) as current Badgers Nick Herbig and Kamo'i Latu, picked up offers from UNLV, Oregon, Washington State, Utah and Arizona State after former head coach Paul Chryst was fired in early October.

"This doesn't affect us in any way," Kekahuna said at the time. "We gotta have faith in our team."

A little over a month later, Kekahuna announced his intentions to decommit from the Badgers on November 3. It was a tough blow to the class considering Kekahuna was in the middle of a monster senior season. After Saturday's blowout against Hollywood (FL) Chaminade-Madonna, Kekahuna has 61 receptions for 1,330 yards and 22 touchdowns.

During halftime, Kekahuna announced he would be committing to Arizona over Arizona State, Oregon, and Wisconsin by pulling a UA hat out of his bag.

Four days later, it was Fickell who pulled a little magic out of his recruiting bag of tricks.