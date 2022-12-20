The Wisconsin coaching staff will begin to receive letters of intent Wednesday morning during college football's early signing period. The Badgers currently have 12 scholarship commitments and pledges from seven preferred walk-ons in the 2022 class. There is still work to be done, however, and BadgerBlitz.com has an overview and the storylines to follow tomorrow. ***FOLLOW ALONG WITH TODAY'S ACTION INSIDE THE BADGERS' DEN!***

OVERVIEW OF THE 2023 CURRENT CLASS

James Durand is currently the highest-rated commit in Wisconsin's 2023 class. (Nick Lucero/Rivals.com)

Wisconsin is expected to begin Wednesday morning with 12 scholarship commitments in the 2023 class. The group currently ranks No. 62 in the country and No 12 in the Big Ten, largely due to the low number of pledges entering the day. Uncharacteristically, the class includes just one commitment from inside Wisconsin. The 11 other athletes come from 10 different states: Arizona, Texas, Illinois, Colorado, Florida, Ohio, Georgia, Washington, Connecticut and Pennsylvania.

WHO TO WATCH ON SIGNING DAY

Four-star defensive back Amare Snowden is set to decide on Wednesday. (Nick Lucero/Rivals.com)

There are at least three prospects Wisconsin fans should keep an eye on Wednesday. 1) Four-star defensive back Amare Snowden Teams in contention: Wisconsin, West Virginia, Howard, Cincinnati, Colorado Decision time: 12:00 CT Prediction: Wisconsin 2) Three-star offensive tackle Josh Gregory Teams in contention: Wisconsin, Cincinnati, Missouri, Colorado Decision time: TBD Prediction: Wisconsin, but this is an educated guess at this point 3) Three-star defensive tackle Jamel Howard Teams in contention: Wisconsin and Michigan, among others Decision time: There is a strong chance Howard, a former UW commit, elects to sign in February. But Wisconsin and Michigan have made a hard push to get the standout from Illinois to lock in on Wednesday. Howard has taken recent official visits to both schools. Prediction: Michigan

PREFERRED WALK-ON CLASS FOR THE BADGERS

In-state defensive end Will McDonald. (Rivals.com)

WISCONSIN WILL HAVE SCHOLARSHIPS TO PLAY WITH THIS WINTER

How active will head coach Luke Fickell be in the transfer portal? (Dan Sanger/BadgerBlitz.com)

