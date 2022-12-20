NSD Primer: A class overview and Wisconsin's storylines for Signing Day
The Wisconsin coaching staff will begin to receive letters of intent Wednesday morning during college football's early signing period.
The Badgers currently have 12 scholarship commitments and pledges from seven preferred walk-ons in the 2022 class. There is still work to be done, however, and BadgerBlitz.com has an overview and the storylines to follow tomorrow.
OVERVIEW OF THE 2023 CURRENT CLASS
Wisconsin is expected to begin Wednesday morning with 12 scholarship commitments in the 2023 class. The group currently ranks No. 62 in the country and No 12 in the Big Ten, largely due to the low number of pledges entering the day.
Uncharacteristically, the class includes just one commitment from inside Wisconsin. The 11 other athletes come from 10 different states: Arizona, Texas, Illinois, Colorado, Florida, Ohio, Georgia, Washington, Connecticut and Pennsylvania.
|NAME
|STARS
|RR
|Location
|
5.8
|
Chandler, AZ
|
5.7
|
College Station, TX
|
5.7
|
LaGrange Park, IL
|
5.7
|
Broomfield , CO
|
5.7
|
Naples, FL
|
5.7
|
Hamilton, OH
|
5.6
|
Milwaukee, WI
|
5.6
|
Batavia, IL
|
5.6
|
Marietta, GA
|
5.6
|
Seattle, WA
|
5.5
|
Avon, CT
|
5.5
|
Jefferson Hills, PA
WHO TO WATCH ON SIGNING DAY
There are at least three prospects Wisconsin fans should keep an eye on Wednesday.
1) Four-star defensive back Amare Snowden
Teams in contention: Wisconsin, West Virginia, Howard, Cincinnati, Colorado
Decision time: 12:00 CT
Prediction: Wisconsin
2) Three-star offensive tackle Josh Gregory
Teams in contention: Wisconsin, Cincinnati, Missouri, Colorado
Decision time: TBD
Prediction: Wisconsin, but this is an educated guess at this point
3) Three-star defensive tackle Jamel Howard
Teams in contention: Wisconsin and Michigan, among others
Decision time: There is a strong chance Howard, a former UW commit, elects to sign in February. But Wisconsin and Michigan have made a hard push to get the standout from Illinois to lock in on Wednesday. Howard has taken recent official visits to both schools.
Prediction: Michigan
PREFERRED WALK-ON CLASS FOR THE BADGERS
As of Tuesday morning, the Badgers are expected to sign no less than seven preferred walk-ons in the 2023 class, a list the currently includes defensive linemen Will McDonald and Nolan Vils; wide receiver Davion Thomas; outside linebacker Evan Van Dyn Hoven; offensive linemen Zach Mlsna and Peyton Lange; and long snapper Keane Bessert.
If Wisconsin adds more names to the list on Wednesday, it could come a group that includes running back Wynn Stang and linebacker Jake Sinz, among others.
|RANK
|YEAR
|NATIONAL RANK
|STAR AVERAGE
|TOTAL SIGNEES
|
No. 1
|
No. 15
|
3.48
|
21
|
No. 2
|
No. 27
|
3.26
|
19
|
No. 3
|
No. 28
|
3.2
|
20
|
No. 4
|
No. 33
|
2.88
|
26
|
No. 5
|
No. 33
|
2.77
|
22
|
No. 6
|
No. 34
|
3.06
|
18
|
No. 7
|
No. 35
|
3.11
|
18
|
No. 8
|
No. 35
|
3.08
|
25
|
No. 9
|
No. 37
|
2.95
|
19
|
No. 10
|
No. 39
|
2.81
|
21
|
No. 11
|
No. 39
|
2.48
|
23
|
No. 12
|
No. 40
|
3.05
|
20
|
No. 13
|
No. 40
|
3.05
|
20
|
No. 14
|
No. 40
|
2.7
|
23
|
No. 15
|
No. 41
|
2.83
|
24
|
No. 16
|
No. 43
|
3.0
|
21
|
No. 17
|
No. 46
|
2.52
|
23
|
No. 18
|
No. 49
|
3.07
|
15
|
No. 19
|
No. 57
|
3.08
|
12
|
No. 20
|
No. 57
|
2.84
|
19
|
No. 21
|
No. 87
|
2.88
|
24
|
AVERAGE
|
40.7
|
2.96
|
20.6
WISCONSIN WILL HAVE SCHOLARSHIPS TO PLAY WITH THIS WINTER
A lot will change in the next few days and weeks, but the Wisconsin coaching staff should have some room to operate in both the transfer portal and with prospects from the 2023 class who elected not to sign during the early period. Unofficially, the Badgers have 73 of their 85 allotted scholarships accounted for, a number that will change with any additions on Wednesday, and then later with attrition on the current roster. Additionally, the 73 does not factor in all of UW's current seniors who have an opportunity to return next season.
So what are some potential areas of need moving forward? Defensive line, offensive line - specifically on the inside - and cornerback are areas that stand out. The Badgers are also making a push for Brennan Armstrong to join the quarterback room in the next few days. Fickell does not want to build his roster through the portal, but he will have the ability to fill some holes before the start of spring camp.
