{{ timeAgo('2022-12-20 08:36:22 -0600') }} football Edit

NSD Primer: A class overview and Wisconsin's storylines for Signing Day

Jon McNamara
Editor
@McNamaraRivals
Jon McNamara is a graduate of the University of Wisconsin-Madison. He has covered UW athletics since 2002 and has worked at Rivals.com since 2006.

The Wisconsin coaching staff will begin to receive letters of intent Wednesday morning during college football's early signing period.

The Badgers currently have 12 scholarship commitments and pledges from seven preferred walk-ons in the 2022 class. There is still work to be done, however, and BadgerBlitz.com has an overview and the storylines to follow tomorrow.

OVERVIEW OF THE 2023 CURRENT CLASS

James Durand is currently the highest-rated commit in Wisconsin's 2023 class.
James Durand is currently the highest-rated commit in Wisconsin's 2023 class. (Nick Lucero/Rivals.com)

Wisconsin is expected to begin Wednesday morning with 12 scholarship commitments in the 2023 class. The group currently ranks No. 62 in the country and No 12 in the Big Ten, largely due to the low number of pledges entering the day.

Uncharacteristically, the class includes just one commitment from inside Wisconsin. The 11 other athletes come from 10 different states: Arizona, Texas, Illinois, Colorado, Florida, Ohio, Georgia, Washington, Connecticut and Pennsylvania.

Wisconsin's 2023 Recruiting Class
NAME STARS RR Location

James Durand

5.8

Chandler, AZ

A.J. Tisdell

5.7

College Station, TX

Justin Taylor

5.7

LaGrange Park, IL

*Cole LaCrue

5.7

Broomfield , CO

*Jonas Duclona

5.7

Naples, FL

*Braedyn Moore

5.7

Hamilton, OH

Nate White

5.6

Milwaukee, WI

*Tyler Jansey

5.6

Batavia, IL

*Jace Arnold

5.6

Marietta, GA

Tucker Ashcraft

5.6

Seattle, WA

Christian Alliegro

5.5

Avon, CT

*Jordan Mayer

5.5

Jefferson Hills, PA

*Projected early enrollee.

WHO TO WATCH ON SIGNING DAY 

Four-star defensive back Amare Snowden is set to decide on Wednesday.
Four-star defensive back Amare Snowden is set to decide on Wednesday. (Nick Lucero/Rivals.com)

There are at least three prospects Wisconsin fans should keep an eye on Wednesday.

1) Four-star defensive back Amare Snowden

Teams in contention: Wisconsin, West Virginia, Howard, Cincinnati, Colorado

Decision time: 12:00 CT

Prediction: Wisconsin

2) Three-star offensive tackle Josh Gregory

Teams in contention: Wisconsin, Cincinnati, Missouri, Colorado

Decision time: TBD

Prediction: Wisconsin, but this is an educated guess at this point

3) Three-star defensive tackle Jamel Howard

Teams in contention: Wisconsin and Michigan, among others

Decision time: There is a strong chance Howard, a former UW commit, elects to sign in February. But Wisconsin and Michigan have made a hard push to get the standout from Illinois to lock in on Wednesday. Howard has taken recent official visits to both schools.

Prediction: Michigan

PREFERRED WALK-ON CLASS FOR THE BADGERS

In-state defensive end Will McDonald.
In-state defensive end Will McDonald. (Rivals.com)

As of Tuesday morning, the Badgers are expected to sign no less than seven preferred walk-ons in the 2023 class, a list the currently includes defensive linemen Will McDonald and Nolan Vils; wide receiver Davion Thomas; outside linebacker Evan Van Dyn Hoven; offensive linemen Zach Mlsna and Peyton Lange; and long snapper Keane Bessert.

If Wisconsin adds more names to the list on Wednesday, it could come a group that includes running back Wynn Stang and linebacker Jake Sinz, among others.

Wisconsin's Recruiting Classes During the Rivals.com Era
RANK YEAR  NATIONAL RANK STAR AVERAGE TOTAL SIGNEES

No. 1

CLASS OF 2021

No. 15

3.48

21

No. 2

CLASS OF 2019

No. 27

3.26

19

No. 3

CLASS OF 2020

No. 28

3.2

20

No. 4

CLASS OF 2014

No. 33

2.88

26

No. 5

CLASS OF 2005

No. 33

2.77

22

No. 6

CLASS OF 2007

No. 34

3.06

18

No. 7

CLASS OF 2017

No. 35

3.11

18

No. 8

CLASS OF 2016

No. 35

3.08

25

No. 9

CLASS OF 2015

No. 37

2.95

19

No. 10

CLASS OF 2003

No. 39

2.81

21

No. 11

CLASS OF 2004

No. 39

2.48

23

No. 12

CLASS OF 2018

No. 40

3.05

20

No. 13

CLASS OF 2011

No. 40

3.05

20

No. 14

CLASS OF 2006

No. 40

2.7

23

No. 15

CLASS OF 2008

No. 41

2.83

24

No. 16

CLASS OF 2009

No. 43

3.0

21

No. 17

CLASS OF 2022

No. 46

2.52

23

No. 18

CLASS OF 2002

No. 49

3.07

15

No. 19

CLASS OF 2012

No. 57

3.08

12

No. 20

CLASS OF 2013

No. 57

2.84

19

No. 21

CLASS OF 2010

No. 87

2.88

24

AVERAGE

40.7

2.96

20.6

WISCONSIN WILL HAVE SCHOLARSHIPS TO PLAY WITH THIS WINTER 

How active will head coach Luke Fickell be in the transfer portal?
How active will head coach Luke Fickell be in the transfer portal? (Dan Sanger/BadgerBlitz.com)

A lot will change in the next few days and weeks, but the Wisconsin coaching staff should have some room to operate in both the transfer portal and with prospects from the 2023 class who elected not to sign during the early period. Unofficially, the Badgers have 73 of their 85 allotted scholarships accounted for, a number that will change with any additions on Wednesday, and then later with attrition on the current roster. Additionally, the 73 does not factor in all of UW's current seniors who have an opportunity to return next season.

So what are some potential areas of need moving forward? Defensive line, offensive line - specifically on the inside - and cornerback are areas that stand out. The Badgers are also making a push for Brennan Armstrong to join the quarterback room in the next few days. Fickell does not want to build his roster through the portal, but he will have the ability to fill some holes before the start of spring camp.

_________________________________________________

