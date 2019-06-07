Early positional recruit snapshot: 2021 defensive backs
Over the next two weeks, BadgerBlitz.com will be bringing you snapshots for each recruited position, covering the targets who are legitimate prospects on Wisconsin's board in the 2021 class. We will discuss the candidates who are most interested in the Badgers, as well as those who are considered long shots to commit to UW.
As always, this is just a snapshot in time and things remain fluid. Additional offered targets will appear over the next few months and some recruits will inevitably choose other colleges.
Today, we conclude with an early look at the defensive backs.
Quick Breakdown
This fall at cornerback, everyone is expected to return from possibly the youngest position group on the roster. Caesar Williams and Faion Hicks started for Wisconsin in the Pinstripe Bowl against Miami, but competition for every rung on the depth chart should be wide open, with Rashad Wildgoose, Madison Cone, Deron Harrell, Donte Burton, Travian Blaylock and Alex Smith all in the mix. Another big influx of talent - 2019 signees Semar Melvin (already on campus), Dean Engram and James Williams - will arrive in the next few days, allowing the Badgers to be selective in 2020, with Max Lofy currently atop their recruiting board.
At safety, Eric Burrell and Scott Nelson are penciled in as starters this fall, but they'll be pushed by Reggie Pearson and Collin Wilder this off-season. With Seth Currens now at middle linebacker, John Torchio is fighting for time in the two-deep with three-star signee Titus Toler set to arrive soon.
|Player (CB)
|Eligibility
|Player (S)
|Eligibility
|
Redshirt junior
|
Redshirt junior
|
Junior
|
Redshirt junior
|
*Kobe Knack
|
Redshirt junior
|
Redshirt sophomore
|
Redshirt junior
|
Redshirt sophomore
|
Redshirt sophomore
|
Redshirt freshman
|
Sophomore
|
Redshirt freshman
|
Redshirt sophomore
|
Freshman
|
Redshirt freshman
|
Freshman
|
Redshirt freshman
|
Redshirt freshman
|
Freshman
|
Freshman
|
Freshman
Offered Prospects
