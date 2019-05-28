Early positional recruit snapshot: 2021 running backs
Over the next two weeks, BadgerBlitz.com will be bringing you snapshots for each recruited position, covering the targets who are legitimate prospects on Wisconsin's board in the 2021 class. We will discuss the candidates who are most interested in the Badgers, as well as those who are considered long shots to commit to UW.
As always, this is just a snapshot in time and things remain fluid. Additional offered targets will appear over the next few months and some recruits will inevitably choose other colleges.
Today, we continue with an early look at the running backs.
Quick Breakdown
Prior to spring camp, 2020 certainly looked like a cycle where Wisconsin would attempt to add two scholarship tailbacks, especially with Bradrick Shaw entering his final season and Jonathan Taylor a strong candidate to leave early for the NFL. But that was before scholarship freshman Isaac Guerendo moved from receiver to running back prior to the start of spring practice. That move, coupled with limited scholarship numbers, probably put the number back down to one in the current cycle. And after signing Quan Easterling in 2019, fullback is pretty well stocked moving forward as well. In the 2021 class, a handful of offers have already been extended to prospects from around the country.
|Player (tailback)
|Eligibility
|Player (fullback)
|Eligibility
|
Junior
|
Redshirt junior
|
Redshirt senior
|
Sophomore
|
Redshirt junior
|
Freshman
|
Redshirt freshman
|
|
|
Redshirt freshman
|
|
|
Redshirt freshman
|
Freshman
Offered Prospects
Donovan Edwards visited - and was offered - this spring during a trip to Madison with teammates Makari Paige and Sterling Miles. He is from the same high school (West Bloomfield) that produced redshirt freshmen wide receivers Taj Mustapha and A.J. Abbott.
At this point, Edwards has 30-plus scholarship offers, with Florida, Florida State, Miami, Michigan, Michigan State, Notre Dame, Ohio State, Oregon, Penn State and Wisconsin, among others, all in the mix.
