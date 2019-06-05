Early positional recruit snapshot: 2021 defensive linemen
Over the next two weeks, BadgerBlitz.com will be bringing you snapshots for each recruited position, covering the targets who are legitimate prospects on Wisconsin's board in the 2021 class. We will discuss the candidates who are most interested in the Badgers, as well as those who are considered long shots to commit to UW.
As always, this is just a snapshot in time and things remain fluid. Additional offered targets will appear over the next few months and some recruits will inevitably choose other colleges.
Today, we continue with an early look at the defensive linemen.
Quick Breakdown
This spring, Wisconsin welcomed back junior Garrett Rand, a projected starter at defensive end who missed all of the 2018 season with a leg injury. He was joined by Isaiahh Loudermilk, who also battled injuries this past fall. Matt Henningsen, David Pfaff and Isaiah Mullens will push for time in the two-deep behind them during fall camp, with redshirt freshmen C.J. Goetz and Boyd Dietzen behind them. Three-star Gio Paez will arrive in a few days, and the Badgers recently added a commitment from Cade McDonald in the 2020 class.
On the interior, sophomore Bryson Williams, who played in all 13 contests in 2018, is next up, but the Badgers will likely need help from a freshmen class that includes Keeanu Benton and Rodas Johnson. Walk-on Gunnar Roberge should provide some depth in his final season.
|Player (DE)
|Eligibility
|Player (DT)
|Eligibility
|
Redshirt senior
|
Redshirt senior
|
Redshirt junior
|
Sophomore
|
Redshirt junior
|
Freshman
|
Redshirt sophomore
|
Freshman
|
Redshirt freshman
|
Redshirt sophomore
|
Redshirt freshman
|
Redshirt freshman
|
Freshman
Offered Targets
