News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-06-05 08:52:12 -0500') }} football Edit

Early positional recruit snapshot: 2021 defensive linemen

Jon McNamara • BadgerBlitz
@McNamaraRivals
Editor
Jon McNamara is a graduate of the University of Wisconsin-Madison. He has covered UW athletics since 2002 and has worked at Rivals.com since 2006.

Over the next two weeks, BadgerBlitz.com will be bringing you snapshots for each recruited position, covering the targets who are legitimate prospects on Wisconsin's board in the 2021 class. We will discuss the candidates who are most interested in the Badgers, as well as those who are considered long shots to commit to UW.

As always, this is just a snapshot in time and things remain fluid. Additional offered targets will appear over the next few months and some recruits will inevitably choose other colleges.

Today, we continue with an early look at the defensive linemen.

QBs | RBs | TEs | WRs | OL |

Quick Breakdown

Qfyj8oqm6emdwhxthvbh
JC Latham (Darren Lee/BadgerBlitz.com Photographer)

This spring, Wisconsin welcomed back junior Garrett Rand, a projected starter at defensive end who missed all of the 2018 season with a leg injury. He was joined by Isaiahh Loudermilk, who also battled injuries this past fall. Matt Henningsen, David Pfaff and Isaiah Mullens will push for time in the two-deep behind them during fall camp, with redshirt freshmen C.J. Goetz and Boyd Dietzen behind them. Three-star Gio Paez will arrive in a few days, and the Badgers recently added a commitment from Cade McDonald in the 2020 class.

On the interior, sophomore Bryson Williams, who played in all 13 contests in 2018, is next up, but the Badgers will likely need help from a freshmen class that includes Keeanu Benton and Rodas Johnson. Walk-on Gunnar Roberge should provide some depth in his final season.

Wisconsin Defensive Linemen on 2019 Roster
Player (DE) Eligibility  Player (DT) Eligibility 

David Pfaff

Redshirt senior

Gunnar Roberge

Redshirt senior

Isaiahh Loudermilk

Redshirt junior

Bryson Williams

Sophomore

Garrett Rand

Redshirt junior

Keeanu Benton

Freshman

Matt Henningsen

Redshirt sophomore

Rodas Johnson

Freshman

C.J. Goetz

Redshirt freshman

*Michael Balistreri

Redshirt sophomore

Isaiah Mullens

Redshirt freshman

Boyd Dietzen

Redshirt freshman

Gio Paez

Freshman
*Indicates a preferred walk-on
Bgbkpyzlt6fmddv9vklz

Offered Targets

premium-icon
Premium Content

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • Members-only message boards
  • Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}