{{ timeAgo('2019-05-31 16:47:50 -0500') }}

Early positional recruit snapshot: 2021 wide receivers

Jon McNamara
@McNamaraRivals
Editor
Jon McNamara is a graduate of the University of Wisconsin-Madison. He has covered UW athletics since 2002 and has worked at Rivals.com since 2006.

Over the next two weeks, BadgerBlitz.com will be bringing you snapshots for each recruited position, covering the targets who are legitimate prospects on Wisconsin's board in the 2021 class. We will discuss the candidates who are most interested in the Badgers, as well as those who are considered long shots to commit to UW.

As always, this is just a snapshot in time and things remain fluid. Additional offered targets will appear over the next few months and some recruits will inevitably choose other colleges.

Today, we continue with an early look at the wide receivers.

Quick Breakdown

Troy Stellato (Nick Lucero/Rivals.com)

Wisconsin has built up a good amount of talent at receiver over the last handful of classes, so much so that the staff was able to sign just one scholarship athlete (Stephan Bracey) at the position in 2019. And with A.J. Taylor expected to be the lone senior on the current roster, the number is expected to be small again in the 2020 cycle, where the Badgers already have a commitment in-state standout Chimere Dike. Early on in the 2021 class, position coach Ted Gilmore has sent out five known scholarships to national prospects.

Wisconsin Wide Receivers on 2019 Roster
Player Eligibility  Player (continued) Eligibility 

A.J. Taylor

Senior

Aron Cruickshank

Sophomore

Danny Davis

Junior

Taj Mustapha

Redshirt freshman

Kendric Pryor

Redshirt junior

A.J. Abbott

Redshirt freshman

*Adam Krumholz

Redshirt junior

*Mike Gregorie

Redshirt freshman

Jack Dunn

Redshirt junior

*Jordan DiBendetto

Freshman

Emmet Perry

Redshirt sophomore

*Cameron Phillips

Freshman

Cade Green

Redshirt sophomore

Stephan Bracey

Freshman
*Indicates a preferred walk-on

Offered Prospects

