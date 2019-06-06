Early positional recruit snapshot: 2021 linebackers
Over the next two weeks, BadgerBlitz.com will be bringing you snapshots for each recruited position, covering the targets who are legitimate prospects on Wisconsin's board in the 2021 class. We will discuss the candidates who are most interested in the Badgers, as well as those who are considered long shots to commit to UW.
As always, this is just a snapshot in time and things remain fluid. Additional offered targets will appear over the next few months and some recruits will inevitably choose other colleges.
Today, we continue with an early look at the linebackers.
Quick Breakdown
On the inside, Chris Orr and Jack Sanborn worked with the No. 1 defense this spring and will open fall camp as projected starters. Leo Chenal, Mike Maskalunas and converted safety Seth Currens are expected to compete for reps behind the starting duo. On the outside, senior Zack Baun joined Noah Burks with the top unit. Tyler Johnson, Izayah Green-May, Christian Bell and Griffin Grady are all in competition behind them. In the 2020 class, the Badgers have a commitment from projected outside linebacker Cole Dakovich with a handful of other top targets expected on campus for official visits this month.
|Player (Inside)
|Eligibility
|Player (Outisde)
|Eligibility
|
Redshirt senior
|
Redshirt senior
|
Redshirt junior
|
Redshirt senior
|
Redshirt junior
|
Redshirt junior
|
Redshirt sophomore
|
Redshirt junior
|
Sophomore
|
Redshirt junior
|
Redshirt freshman
|
Redshirt junior
|
Redshirt freshman
|
Redshirt sophomore
|
Freshman
|
Redshirt freshman
|
Freshman
|
Freshman
|
Freshman
|
Freshman
|
Freshman
Top Offered Prospects
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
- Members-only message boards
- Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
- Exclusive highlights and interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news