{{ timeAgo('2019-06-06 17:04:15 -0500') }}

Early positional recruit snapshot: 2021 linebackers

Over the next two weeks, BadgerBlitz.com will be bringing you snapshots for each recruited position, covering the targets who are legitimate prospects on Wisconsin's board in the 2021 class. We will discuss the candidates who are most interested in the Badgers, as well as those who are considered long shots to commit to UW.

As always, this is just a snapshot in time and things remain fluid. Additional offered targets will appear over the next few months and some recruits will inevitably choose other colleges.

Today, we continue with an early look at the linebackers.

Quick Breakdown

Bryan Sanborn (Josh Helmholdt / Rivals.com)

On the inside, Chris Orr and Jack Sanborn worked with the No. 1 defense this spring and will open fall camp as projected starters. Leo Chenal, Mike Maskalunas and converted safety Seth Currens are expected to compete for reps behind the starting duo. On the outside, senior Zack Baun joined Noah Burks with the top unit. Tyler Johnson, Izayah Green-May, Christian Bell and Griffin Grady are all in competition behind them. In the 2020 class, the Badgers have a commitment from projected outside linebacker Cole Dakovich with a handful of other top targets expected on campus for official visits this month.

Wisconsin Linebackers on 2019 Fall Roster
Player (Inside) Eligibility  Player (Outisde) Eligibility 

Chris Orr

Redshirt senior

Zack Baun

Redshirt senior

Seth Currens

Redshirt junior

Tyler Johnson

Redshirt senior

*Mike Maskalunas

Redshirt junior

Griffin Grady

Redshirt junior

*Hunter Johnson

Redshirt sophomore

Christian Bell

Redshirt junior

Jack Sanborn

Sophomore

*Hegeman Tiedt

Redshirt junior

*Jacob Heyroth

Redshirt freshman

Noah Burks

Redshirt junior

*Marty Strey

Redshirt freshman

Izayah Green-May

Redshirt sophomore

Maema Njongmeta

Freshman

Jaylan Franklin

Redshirt freshman

*Jackson Kollath

Freshman

Spencer Lytle

Freshman

Leo Chenal

Freshman

Skyler Meyers

Freshman

*Tatum Grass

Freshman
*Indicates a preferred walk-on
Top Offered Prospects

