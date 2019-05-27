Over the next two weeks, BadgerBlitz.com will be bringing you snapshots for each recruited position, covering the targets who are legitimate prospects on Wisconsin's board in the 2021 class. We will discuss the candidates who are most interested in the Badgers, as well as those who are considered long shots to commit to UW. As always, this is just a snapshot in time and things remain fluid. Additional offered targets will appear over the next few months and some recruits will inevitably choose other colleges. Today, we start with an early look at the quarterbacks.

Quick Breakdown

After Alex Hornibrook's off-season transfer to Florida State, Wisconsin completed spring camp with four scholarship quarterbacks on the roster. Jack Coan took the bulk on the first-year reps, but he was pushed by Danny Vanden Boom, Chase Wolf and true freshman Graham Mertz. That same quartet is expected back this fall.

Wisconsin Quarterbacks on 2019 Roster Player Eligibility High school star ranking Jack Coan Junior Danny Vanden Boom Redshirt sophomore Chase Wolf Redshirt freshman Graham Mertz True freshamn

Offered Prospects

Wisconsin was the the first school to offer Deacon Hill, a 6-foot-4, 225-pound sophomore from Santa Barbara High School in California. "It felt amazing," Hill told BadgerBlitz.com. "Just to know that all the hard work that I have been putting in to just get one offer has paid off. It’s a big relief but I am still hungry to get more. "I will definitely be coming to Madison this summer - maybe sooner - and then most likely a visit to Fresno State as well. I feel like I know a pretty good amount about Wisconsin now and I am really looking forward to getting to know more about the school." Hill helped his team to a 6-5 record last fall.