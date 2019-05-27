Early positional recruit snapshot: 2021 quarterbacks
Over the next two weeks, BadgerBlitz.com will be bringing you snapshots for each recruited position, covering the targets who are legitimate prospects on Wisconsin's board in the 2021 class. We will discuss the candidates who are most interested in the Badgers, as well as those who are considered long shots to commit to UW.
As always, this is just a snapshot in time and things remain fluid. Additional offered targets will appear over the next few months and some recruits will inevitably choose other colleges.
Today, we start with an early look at the quarterbacks.
Quick Breakdown
After Alex Hornibrook's off-season transfer to Florida State, Wisconsin completed spring camp with four scholarship quarterbacks on the roster. Jack Coan took the bulk on the first-year reps, but he was pushed by Danny Vanden Boom, Chase Wolf and true freshman Graham Mertz. That same quartet is expected back this fall.
|Player
|Eligibility
|High school star ranking
|
Junior
|
Redshirt sophomore
|
Redshirt freshman
|
True freshamn
Offered Prospects
Wisconsin was the the first school to offer Deacon Hill, a 6-foot-4, 225-pound sophomore from Santa Barbara High School in California.
"It felt amazing," Hill told BadgerBlitz.com. "Just to know that all the hard work that I have been putting in to just get one offer has paid off. It’s a big relief but I am still hungry to get more.
"I will definitely be coming to Madison this summer - maybe sooner - and then most likely a visit to Fresno State as well. I feel like I know a pretty good amount about Wisconsin now and I am really looking forward to getting to know more about the school."
Hill helped his team to a 6-5 record last fall.
Behren Morton, who threw for 2,581 total yards, 22 touchdowns and six interceptions last fall, was offered by Budmayr earlier this month.
"Coach (Jon) Budmayr came down this morning to watch me throw," Morton told BadgerBlitz.com. "He told my coach that he was down in the Texas area doing some recruiting and I was one of the last stops.
"I threw with my team and I guess he liked what he saw. He called back this afternoon and told my head coach that he wanted to offer."
UW joined a scholarship list for Morton that previously included Texas Tech, Tulsa and USC.
"Coach Budmayr likes my body size and said that I'd fit real well in their offense," Morton said. "He liked how the ball jumped out of my hand and how quick it came out. He could tell that I'm competitive and he loved how I ran the drills with my team. He thinks I'd be a great fit at Wisconsin.
"I know Wisconsin has a great winning tradition. I know that Russell Wilson was there and he was a great quarterback for them. I love Russell Wilson and he had a lot of success there."
