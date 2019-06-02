Over the next two weeks, BadgerBlitz.com will be bringing you snapshots for each recruited position, covering the targets who are legitimate prospects on Wisconsin's board in the 2021 class. We will discuss the candidates who are most interested in the Badgers, as well as those who are considered long shots to commit to UW. As always, this is just a snapshot in time and things remain fluid. Additional offered targets will appear over the next few months and some recruits will inevitably choose other colleges. Today, we continue with an early look at the offensive linemen. QBs | RBs | TEs | WRs |

Quick Breakdown

JP Benzschawel

On the interior, the group welcomed back Kayden Lyles, who played defensive end this past fall. He was joined this spring by Jason Erdmann, Josh Seltzner and David Moorman as options in the two-deep at guard for position coach Joe Rudolph. Two-year starter Tyler Biadasz is back at center for what could be his final season in Madison. UW signed Joe Tippmann in the 2019 class and already has commitments from Dylan Barrett and Tanor Bortolini in the following cycle. Though he missed all of spring camp, Cole Van Lanen has starting experience on the left side and is penciled in to start there. Tyler Beach and Logan Bruss figure to battle for the starting job opposite, though Bruss has took snaps at guard this spring. Aaron Vopal a former defensive end, was brought over for depth this spring, and Rudolph will add four-star Logan Brown to the mix this summer. Trey Wedig, Ben Barten and Jack Nelson are committed in the 2020 cycle, with JP Benzschawel locked in early in the 2021 class.

Top Targets