Wisconsin goes from playing a noted rival for the 130th time in Minnesota 11 days ago to taking on a first-time, non-conference opponent on Wednesday. UW (3-3) and Wake Forest (4-4 overall, 3-4 ACC) have never faced off in college football before, but this mid-week matchup will change when Duke's Mayo Bowl commences at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte. The Demon Deacons have only played two total games between the months of November and December thanks to cancellations and schedule modifications during this 2020 season, but they showcase an intriguing offense that will pose a unique challenge. Can the Badgers impose their strength at the line of scrimmage to assert control early on and throughout the contest? Here's how to catch all the action from North Carolina, along with BadgerBlitz.com's coverage leading up to the bowl game and our staff's predictions.

HOW TO WATCH

Who: Wisconsin Badgers vs. Wake Forest Demon Deacons When: Wednesday, Dec. 30, 11 a.m. CT Where: Bank of America Stadium; Charlotte, N.C. TV: ESPN; Taylor Zarzour on play-by-play, Matt Stinchcomb as the analyst, and Marty Smith serving as the sideline reporter. Where to stream the game: ESPN app or ESPN.com/watch Radio: Badger Sports Network with Matt Lepay on play-by-play and Mike Lucas as analyst Stream Radio: Sirius 137, XM 237 Current line: -9.5 to -10 Wisconsin (according to the Action Network, updated at 9 a.m. CT on Wednesday) All-Time series: First ever meeting between the two programs

CATCH UP ON ALL THE BADGERBLITZ.COM COVERAGE LEADING UP TO THE DUKE'S MAYO BOWL

GAME PREDICTIONS

SENIOR WRITER BENJAMIN WORGULL

From the Rose Bowl to the Mayo Bowl, how the mighty have fallen. However, the Badgers have approached these postseason opportunities, no matter the stakes, with a level of professionalism and pride under head coach Paul Chryst. I would expect that to continue, especially considering this group spoke throughout the month of December about their desire to play in a bowl game. Wake Forest’s faster-paced offense is a style that could give a defense fits, but the Badgers have had extra prep time and are a veteran group that has answered every challenge presented to them in 2020. Wake Forest’s defense is not good, which should help Wisconsin carry over some of the positive things it created for itself in the second half against Minnesota. Both of those things factored in should give Wisconsin a victory to close a bizarre 2020 year. Wisconsin 28, Wake Forest 17

STAFF WRITER RAUL VASQUEZ

A mountain of injuries, pauses (both internal and by opponents) and players being out due to COVID-19, on top of it already being one of the weirdest seasons in college football history and the Badgers have clawed their way to a 3-3 record and a spot in the Duke’s Mayo Bowl. A far cry from their trip to Pasadena this time last year. Bowl season brings new, exciting matchups and this one is no different. Unlike the Big Ten offenses Wisconsin is used to seeing, Wake Forest features a high-octane attack. But also unlike the Big Ten, the Demon Deacons don’t field a daunting defense that UW has been accustomed to lining up against in November and December. Earlier in the week, Chryst mentioned that senior wide receivers Kendric Pryor and Danny Davis “hadn’t done much” during the week but also noted that leading rusher Jalen Berger, who was averaging 5.9 yards per carry before being unavailable the last two games, has practiced. Look for Wisconsin to once again have success on the ground to aid Graham Mertz and, as Ben mentioned, the extra prep will allow defensive coordinator Jim Leonhard to have his unit ready for Wake Forest's high-powered offense. Wisconsin 23, Wake Forest 17

SENIOR WRITER JAKE KOCOROWSKI