“It’s a credit to Jim,” head coach Paul Chryst said. “People are taking notice of it. I’ve gone through that, too, and it’s part of it. And it’s a good part of it.”

MADISON, Wis. – Not long after Illinois fired head coach Lovie Smith earlier this month, the college coaching big boards started appearing of the candidates who would be the best fit and make the most sense to revive a fleeting program.

Illinois eventually settled on former UW head coach Bret Bielema, allowing Wisconsin to again avoid Leonhard – a former three-time All-American safety for the Badgers from 2002-04 - to a head coaching promotion or a defensive coordinator job at a school with deeper pockets. Not just at Illinois, but Leonhard was also thought of to be a candidate to replace Mark Dantonio at Michigan State and his name had been attached to defensive coordinator vacancies at Alabama, Florida State and Texas A&M.

Leonhard has been only coaching for five seasons since retiring from a 10-year NFL career, the last four as the Badgers’ defensive coordinator, but his candidacy is validated by the stats. Since 2006, Wisconsin ranks second in the FBS in total defense (294.5 ypg), third in scoring defense (17.0 ppg), fourth in rush defense (110.4 ypg), fifth in passing defense (184.0 ypg) and ninth in turnovers forced (112).

Entering Wednesday’s Duke’s Mayo Bowl against Wake Forest (4-4), Wisconsin (3-3) has the top defense in the FBS (263.5 yards) and the top third-down defense (25.4), as well as ranking sixth in scoring, pass defense and run defense.

“I think he’s got a great background from different groups he’s been around,” offensive coordinator Joe Rudolph said of Leonhard. “I think having confidence in the structure of the defense, specifically, and changing of the coverages. They really do a great job of being committed to stopping the run at the same time being able to pressure the passer. I think those things are top notch, and I think that reflects on him.”

It reflects on his players, too. Wisconsin’s defenders speak glowingly of Leonhard’s approachability, communication, his teaching acumen and ability to develop NFL talent. In the last four seasons, the Badgers have had eight players selected in the NFL Draft, a number that doesn’t include undrafted players T.J. Edwards and Chris Orr making NFL rosters. For comparison, UW had eight defensive players selected from 2009-16 combined.

“As well as we know Coach Leonhard and as open as he is with us, we can trust him,” safety Scott Nelson said. “You hear stuff (about jobs) and he doesn’t acknowledge it. Being able to have that open communication, he treats us like adults. He doesn’t try to hide us from stuff that he knows we hear and see. We know him and we know what he tells us, what he says he wants.”

Leonhard has said on multiple occasions one of the things he appreciates about Wisconsin is the program does things “the right way” on the field and away from it. It comes from playing 10 years in the NFL with seven different teams, seeing a variety of cultures and approaches.

They weren’t bad, Leonhard said this week, just different.

“I understand what UW is all about,” he said. “It’s home. I grew up here. This was kind of the dream job to come back and coach … There is a comfort level here, understanding what this place is about and how I’m allowed to coach and act and recruit. Kind of the whole big picture of what college football is about.

“There are other places that do it the right way. You like to take that culture wherever you go. A big part of me coaching was to come back here and make this place better. I had a great experience as a player and want to give that back to the next generation.”

After having a unit with eight starters returning in 2020, Leonhard will have a younger group in 2021. UW officials announced on Twitter Tuesday that defensive ends Isaiahh Loudermilk and Garrett Rand, cornerback Caesar Williams and safety Eric Burrell – all winter graduates – plan to pursue a professional career. All four will leave a sizeable role that needs to be replaced, especially multiyear starters Loudermilk (13 tackles, two sacks) and Rand (10 tackles) on the line.

Williams is tied for the team lead among the cornerbacks in tackles with nine, as well as two pass breakups. Burrell is fourth on the team with 18 tackles and had an end-zone interception against Minnesota. UW also will not have Rachad Wildgoose, who injured his shoulder against Northwestern and plans to enter the NFL draft.

It’s a lot of talent that will need to be replaced, but Leonhard’s track record proves it’s not an insurmountable task.

“The challenge was laid out to that group, especially with myself coaching the DBs, to be that rock,” Leonhard said. “Be consistent, show up every game, be the reason. We’ve played great up front for years, and lot of it came down (to) we’re inexperienced on the back end. You’ll have some growing pains; now these guys are older. I think the consistently that they’ve played with has been extremely impressive and a number of guys. A lot of different guys have got snaps and, to me, there really hasn’t been much of drop off. That’s what I’m most excited with that group, they accepted the challenge to be consistent.”

