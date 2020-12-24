MADISON, Wis. – Nobody in the Big Ten West had more games canceled than the University of Wisconsin due to COVID. It’s part of the reason why the Badgers didn’t want to miss any more opportunities to play. Even though UW fell far short of its expectations of competing for a Big Ten championship and a berth in the College Football Playoffs, there’s been an excitement level in the program with the Badgers (3-3) being invited to the Duke’s Mayo Bowl to face Wake Forest (4-4) next Wednesday in Charlotte, N.C. “Beginning of the season, we wanted the opportunity to be able to play,” head coach Paul Chryst said. “As the season progressed, and even at the end (in) a conversation with Coach Alvarez, if we found a way to earn a way to an opportunity to play in another game, we would gladly accept it. I’m grateful for the team for giving us the opportunity.”



Senior Eric Burrell (25) leads the charge with Paul Bunyan's Axe following Wisconsin's win over Minnesota Dec.19 (AP Photo/Andy Manis)

Following last weekend’s conclusion of Big Ten games, Minnesota, Nebraska and Penn State all announced they would not pursue a bowl game. The Gophers had been dealing with COVID issues throughout the final month of the regular season, while the Huskers and Nittany Lions avoided any canceled games due to an outbreak on their team. All three teams finished with losing records but with the NCAA waiving win requirements for this bowl season, there would have been a spot for them considering eight teams with losing records were invited to play bowl games. “We’re excited about the opportunity to have one more game,” Chryst said. “Our kids are excited about it.” Not surprisingly, Wisconsin’s bowl experience will look vastly different than it has in past years. A usual bowl berth would give the Badgers at least three weeks off and 15 practices, some of which the staff would use for developmental practices for younger players. The Badgers only have nine days on campus before leaving for Charlotte with the lengthened regular season, leaving limited time to work the reserves. “We can sneak a very little in, and we’re gonna, but the truth of it is, it is more like a long game week than it is a short bowl prep,” Chryst said. “Just with the way it is right now and the roster, guys are still able to get a lot of work.” The players were set to go through individual work this past Tuesday and Wednesday have a practice designed to focus solely on internal issues. “Those will be great opportunities for young guys that are playing and young guys that maybe aren’t playing, and can still get some good work,” Chryst said. Wisconsin typically leaves a week before its bowl kickoff to practice on site, participate in media responsibilities and take part in bowl-coordinated activities. Because of COVID, the Badgers will leave for Charlotte the day before and depart back to Madison or head home before returning for the first day of classes, set for Jan. 25. “Our kids, many will leave from Charlotte to go back home,” he said. "They’ll have a good chunk of time back home."

DIETZEN DELIVERS IN A PINCH

Offensive coordinator Joe Rudolph said Wednesday that “there’s a chance” senior left tackle Cole Van Lanen could play in Wednesday’s bowl game after an injury flared up the day before UW hosted Minnesota. The decision was relatively easy to move Jon Dietzen back to left tackle, a position where he started all 12 games in 2018, but the senior hadn’t worked at the position the entire season in games or practice. To help knock the rust off, Rudolph said the two worked on a crash course in the offensive line room Saturday morning, followed by the two working on sets in the indoor practice facility. “He beat me around for a little while, but we got all hit fits and I thought he did a great job,” Rudolph said. “He really did. I thought he stepped up. To me, there was a group of seniors that gave everything they had in that game and he was one of them. I’m really proud of him.”



No one deserves it more. Brings tears to the eyes @DietzenJon pic.twitter.com/3XZtL8Gjo9 — David Moorman (@DMoorman68) December 20, 2020

FROM THE INFIRMARY