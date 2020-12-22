“He’s tough as hell,” inside linebacker Jack Sanborn said. “He’s like a little Julian Edelman out there. You can count on him and he’s going to give you everything he’s got. He’s going to get hit, he’s going to get hit hard sometimes, but he’s going to bounce right back up.”

He pointed to the entire defense making big stops in clutch situations, special teams flipping field position, the entire offensive line giving up only one sack and other skill position players making critical plays, glossing over the fact that he led the team in the catches (seven), yards (76) and had a four-yard touchdown catch to gave UW its first lead in a game in five weeks.

MADISON, Wis. – Although he was one of the several heroes from Wisconsin’s overtime triumph against Minnesota, Jack Dunn refused to call himself one.

The Madison Edgewood graduate fits the narrative of Wisconsin (3-3) during its adversity-filled 2020 season that has included key injuries, COVID, two canceled games and a three-game losing streak.

Entering this season with his first large opportunity for playing time, considering the lack in experience behind fellow seniors Danny Davis and Kendric Pryor, Dunn has become Wisconsin’s reliable receiver with both above-named players injured. His 22 catches for 195 yards both rank behind tight end Jake Ferguson for the team lead. In 35 games his first three seasons, Dunn owned six catches for 61 yards. He surpassed those numbers against the Gophers.

It’s one of the reasons Dunn and his teammate list that victory as the high point of the season, giving the Badgers some momentum heading into their Dec.30 matchup against Wake Forest (4-4) in the Duke’ Mayo Bowl in Charlotte, N.C.

“Especially after the adversity we went through, (beating Minnesota) was probably the high point as a team,” Dunn said, “Just to persevere through the struggles we’ve been having.”

Dunn has never entered a college season with much publicity. He signed as a walk-on out of Madison Edgewood, intriguing the coaching staff with his versatility after playing quarterback and defensive back. But at 5-7, Dunn was undersized to play both positions and was placed at receiver, a position he never played, and it showed.

“The first thing I think about was how bad of a receiver I was,” Dunn said. “I just had no idea how to get in and out of breaks, or I wasn’t great catching the ball.”

The process came over time while leaving no stone unturned. While he put in work with former receivers coach Ted Gilmore on the field, studied in the film room and increased strength in the weight room, Dunn spent time picking the brain of defensive coordinator Jim Leonhard of what things make it challenging to guard receivers and to learn to become adaptable.

“Defenders learn and adapt,” said safety Scott Nelson, who has spent plenty of practices guarding Dunn. “Being able to adjust their play style on the go throughout the season to make it more difficult for the defender it the toughest thing. He’s very open with his communication across the ball.

“He’s just a really hard worker. He’s always one of the last guys in the weight room, always doing extra stuff to make sure his body is getting right, making sure he is prepared, helping out the younger guys … He’s one of the guys who you can count on to always be there and work hard.”

Graduating earlier this month with a degree in Finance, Investment & Banking and another in Real Estate & Urban Land Economics, Dunn said Tuesday he is leaning toward returning for next season but hasn’t made a definitive answer. If admitted that if he doesn’t return as a player, Dunn would like to talk to head coach Paul Chryst about becoming a graduate assistant.

Either way, Dunn’s Wisconsin journey will continue, which is all he ever wanted from the only school he ever applied to.

“The only thing I really wanted to do was help his team win games,” Dunn said. “I’ve been fortunate to been a part of a lot of winning teams here. Winning a Cotton Bowl, an Orange Bowl, going to the Rose Bowl last year, all with varying levels of contribution. This year has been my biggest role that I’ve had. I’m grateful to be able to have the opportunity to be a part of this team and contribute, regardless of where that contribution comes in.

“If I am catching passes or I am out there blocking, trying to help in the run game, it really doesn’t matter to me as long as we’re winning games. That’s always been the most important to me.”

