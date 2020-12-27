Here are significant stats and key Wake Forest standouts to know, along with in-depth insight from our Q&A with Deacon Illustrated's Kelly Quinlan.

The Duke's Mayo Bowl will feature an Big Ten-ACC matchup in Charlotte when the Wisconsin Badgers take on the Wake Forest Demon Deacons.

*Total turnovers given up: 16 (12 interceptions, four lost fumbles)

* Total turnovers created: 3 (one interception, two fumble recoveries)

*Running back Kenneth Walker III ( opted-out in early December ): 119 carries, 579 yards, 4.9 yards per carry, 13 touchdowns

*Running back Christian Beal-Smith : 121 carries, 650 yards, 5.4 yards per carry, four touchdowns

*Linebacker Ja'Cquez Williams: 62 tackles, six tackles for loss, two sack, one pass breakup, two quarterback hurries, one forced fumble

*Defensive back Nick Andersen: 55 tackles, three interceptions, four pass breakups, one fumble recovery

*Defensive back Traveon Redd: 41 tackles, four tackles for loss, one interception, one pass breakup, two quarterback hurries

*Defensive back Ja'Sir Taylor: 40 tackles, one tackle for loss, two interceptions, six pass breakups

*Defensive lineman Miles Fox: 23 tackles, 10 tackles for loss, 3.5 sacks, one pass breakup, one quarterback hurry, one fumble recovery

*Defensive end Jacorey Johns: 30 tackles, 6.5 tackles for loss, two sacks, three quarterback hurries

*Defensive lineman Carlos Basham, Jr. (opted out in December): 28 tackles, 5.5 tackles for loss, five sacks, one pass breakup, two quarterback hurries, one forced fumble

*Linebacker Ryan Smenda, Jr.: 36 tackles, 2.5 tackles for loss, one sack, three quarterback hurries, one forced fumble

*Defensive back A.J. Williams: 30 tackles, 2.5 tackles for loss, one sack, one interception, two pass breakups, one quarterback hurry