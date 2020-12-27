Previewing Wake Forest with Rivals.com's Deacons Illustrated
The Duke's Mayo Bowl will feature an Big Ten-ACC matchup in Charlotte when the Wisconsin Badgers take on the Wake Forest Demon Deacons.
Here are significant stats and key Wake Forest standouts to know, along with in-depth insight from our Q&A with Deacon Illustrated's Kelly Quinlan.
2020 STATS
*Points per game: 37.3
*Opponents points per game: 31.6
*Rushing yards per game: 169.6
*Opponents rushing yards per game: 191.0
*Passing yards per game: 265.8
*Opponents' passing yards per game: 265.9
*Average yards per play: 5.8
*Opponents' average yards per play: 6.1
*Third-down conversions: 40.2%
*Opponents' third-down conversions: 43.0%
*Total turnovers created: 3 (one interception, two fumble recoveries)
*Total turnovers given up: 16 (12 interceptions, four lost fumbles)
*Sacks: 17
*Sacks allowed: 26
WAKE FOREST PLAYERS TO KNOW
*Running back Christian Beal-Smith: 121 carries, 650 yards, 5.4 yards per carry, four touchdowns
*Running back Kenneth Walker III (opted-out in early December): 119 carries, 579 yards, 4.9 yards per carry, 13 touchdowns
*Quarterback Sam Hartman: 139-of-236 (58.9% completion percentage), 1,906 yards, 10 touchdowns, one interception
*Wide receiver Jaquarii Roberson: 54 receptions, 795 yards, five touchdowns
*Wide receiver Donavon Greene: 23 receptions, 460 yards, two touchdowns
*Wide receiver Taylor Morin: 27 receptions, 314 yards, three touchdowns
WAKE FOREST PLAYERS TO KNOW: DEFENSE
*Linebacker Ja'Cquez Williams: 62 tackles, six tackles for loss, two sack, one pass breakup, two quarterback hurries, one forced fumble
*Defensive back Nick Andersen: 55 tackles, three interceptions, four pass breakups, one fumble recovery
*Defensive back Traveon Redd: 41 tackles, four tackles for loss, one interception, one pass breakup, two quarterback hurries
*Defensive back Ja'Sir Taylor: 40 tackles, one tackle for loss, two interceptions, six pass breakups
*Defensive lineman Miles Fox: 23 tackles, 10 tackles for loss, 3.5 sacks, one pass breakup, one quarterback hurry, one fumble recovery
*Defensive end Jacorey Johns: 30 tackles, 6.5 tackles for loss, two sacks, three quarterback hurries
*Defensive lineman Carlos Basham, Jr. (opted out in December): 28 tackles, 5.5 tackles for loss, five sacks, one pass breakup, two quarterback hurries, one forced fumble
*Linebacker Ryan Smenda, Jr.: 36 tackles, 2.5 tackles for loss, one sack, three quarterback hurries, one forced fumble
*Defensive back A.J. Williams: 30 tackles, 2.5 tackles for loss, one sack, one interception, two pass breakups, one quarterback hurry
1. Wisconsin will face a Wake Forest squad hovering at .500 when the two meet in Charlotte this week. Like the Badgers, the Demon Deacons have seen their season modified significantly in 2020. How would you succinctly describe their year heading into the Jan. 30 matchup?
