 Need to Know: Wisconsin Badgers vs. Wake Forest Demon Deacons
News More News
{{ timeAgo('2020-12-29 15:00:00 -0600') }} football Edit

All-Out Blitz: Wake Forest vs. Wisconsin

Benjamin Worgull • BadgerBlitz
Staff
@TheBadgerNation
Benjamin Worgull has covered Wisconsin football and basketball since 2004. Follow him on Twitter at @TheBadgerNation

BadgerBlitz.com''s All-Out Blitz weekly series is where you can find everything you need to know about Wisconsin's next opponent. We get you ready for the Badgers playing against Wake Forest in the 2020 Duke's Mayo Bowl



Wake Forest (4-4, 4-4 ACC) vs. Wisconsin (3-3, 3-3 Big Ten)

Date/Time – Wednesday, December 30, 11 a.m. CT

Venue – Bank of America Stadium (Grass)

Television – ESPN (Taylor Zarzour, Matt Stinchcomb, Marty Smith)

Radio - Wisconsin Radio Network (Matt Lepay, Mike Lucas), Sirius 137, XM 207.

Point Spread – Wisconsin by 7.5

Wisconsin Head Coach: Paul Chryst (9th year, 6th at Wisconsin) 54-19 record as Wisconsin's coach

Wake Forest Head Coach: Dave Clawson (21st year, 7th at Wake Forest) 40-44 as Wake Forest's coach

Series History: First Meeting

WHEN WAKE FOREST HAS THE BALL

COMPARING THE STARTERS
WISCONSIN PFF GRADE WAKE FOREST PFF GRADE

DE - Isaiahh Loudermilk

72.1

LT - Zach Tom

73.4

NT - Keeanu Benton

65.1

LG - Sean Maginn

57.2

DE - Garrett Rand

63.6

C - Michael Jurgens

52.2

OLB - Noah Burks

63.1

RG - Loic Ngassam Nya

59.5

ILB - Leo Chenal

86.0

RT - Je’Vionte’ Nash

81.2

ILB - Jack Sanborn

86.4

QB - Sam Hartman

79.1

OLB - Nick Herbig

59.5

RB - Christian Beal-Smith

74.3

CB - Caesar Williams

64.9

WR - Taylor Morin

73.1

FS - Scott Nelson or Collin Wilder

66.8 /55.1

WR - Donavon Greene

71.6

SS - Eric Burrell

70.7

WR - Jaquarii Roberson

92.4

CB - Faion Hicks

68.7

TE - Brandon Chapman

40.0
*Players based on released depth charts and injury reports

SERIES NOTES

The Badgers are 9-9-1 all-time vs. the current membership of the ACC, including a 4-1 mark vs. ACC foes in bowl games. Wake Forest has a 4-11 all-time record against Big Ten opponents, having last beaten a Big Ten school in 2016 (Indiana).

Paul Chryst coached at Pitt for three seasons prior to moving to Wisconsin. He guided the Panthers through their first two seasons in the ACC (2013 & 2014), compiling a 7-9 record against ACC opponents. He did not face Wake Forest in either of those two seasons.

The Demon Deacons have played more neutral site games in Charlotte than any other place. The Duke’s Mayo Bowl against Wisconsin on Dec. 30 will mark the 27th time with Wake Forest holding a 15-11 record.

The Badgers have three players from the state of North Carolina: DB Madison Cone (Kernersville), DL Gio Paez and WR Devin Chandler (Huntersville).

The Demon Deacons do not have any players from the state of Wisconsin, although redshirt freshman receiver Nolan Groulx (Cornelius) was a verbal commit to the Badgers before switching.

WHEN WISCONSIN HAS THE BALL

COMPARING THE STARTERS
WISCONSIN PFF GRADE WAKE FOREST PFF GRADE

LT - Cole Van Lanen

81.6

DE - Rondell Bothroyd

63.5

LG - Jon Dietzen

74.9

DT - Sulaiman Kamara

64.3

C - Cormac Sampson

63.3

DT - Miles Fox

66.9

RG - Logan Bruss

73.0

DE - Ja’Corey Johns

64.3

RT - Tyler Beach

77.2

LB - Ja’Cquez Williams

48.2

QB - Graham Mertz

69.3

LB - Ryan Smenda

65.7

RB - Garrett Groshek

62.9

OLB - Traveon Redd

65.9

FB - Mason Stokke

71.8

CB - Ja'sir Taylor

70.8

WR - Chimere Dike

63.2

S - Nick Andersen

66.2

WR - Jack Dunn

66.0

S - Luke Masterson

47.4

TE - Jake Ferguson

78.4

CB - Caelen Carson

66.1
*Players based on released depth charts and injury reports

WISCONSIN NOTES

Wisconsin has played in a bowl game for the last 19 consecutive seasons, the longest active streak in the Big Ten and the third-longest in the FBS, trailing only Georgia (24) and Oklahoma (22).

Since 1993, Wisconsin has made 9 appearances in the current New Year’s Six bowl games (7 Rose Bowl appearances, 1 Cotton Bowl, 1 Orange Bowl). Among Big Ten teams, only Ohio State (18) has been to more New Year’s Six games over that span.

Wisconsin’s defense has allowed opponents to convert just 25.4 percent of their third-down attempts on the season, the best mark by any team in the FBS. Of UW’s first six opponents, only Indiana (4-for-10) has converted at least 40 percent of its third-down tries in a game.

The Badgers’ top four wide receivers and top four running backs entering the season have each missed at least one game — combining to miss 20 games in total.

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}