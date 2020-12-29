BadgerBlitz.com''s All-Out Blitz weekly series is where you can find everything you need to know about Wisconsin's next opponent. We get you ready for the Badgers playing against Wake Forest in the 2020 Duke's Mayo Bowl

The Badgers are 9-9-1 all-time vs. the current membership of the ACC, including a 4-1 mark vs. ACC foes in bowl games. Wake Forest has a 4-11 all-time record against Big Ten opponents, having last beaten a Big Ten school in 2016 (Indiana).

Paul Chryst coached at Pitt for three seasons prior to moving to Wisconsin. He guided the Panthers through their first two seasons in the ACC (2013 & 2014), compiling a 7-9 record against ACC opponents. He did not face Wake Forest in either of those two seasons.

The Demon Deacons have played more neutral site games in Charlotte than any other place. The Duke’s Mayo Bowl against Wisconsin on Dec. 30 will mark the 27th time with Wake Forest holding a 15-11 record.

The Badgers have three players from the state of North Carolina: DB Madison Cone (Kernersville), DL Gio Paez and WR Devin Chandler (Huntersville).

The Demon Deacons do not have any players from the state of Wisconsin, although redshirt freshman receiver Nolan Groulx (Cornelius) was a verbal commit to the Badgers before switching.