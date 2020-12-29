All-Out Blitz: Wake Forest vs. Wisconsin
BadgerBlitz.com''s All-Out Blitz weekly series is where you can find everything you need to know about Wisconsin's next opponent. We get you ready for the Badgers playing against Wake Forest in the 2020 Duke's Mayo Bowl
Wake Forest (4-4, 4-4 ACC) vs. Wisconsin (3-3, 3-3 Big Ten)
Date/Time – Wednesday, December 30, 11 a.m. CT
Venue – Bank of America Stadium (Grass)
Television – ESPN (Taylor Zarzour, Matt Stinchcomb, Marty Smith)
Radio - Wisconsin Radio Network (Matt Lepay, Mike Lucas), Sirius 137, XM 207.
Point Spread – Wisconsin by 7.5
Wisconsin Head Coach: Paul Chryst (9th year, 6th at Wisconsin) 54-19 record as Wisconsin's coach
Wake Forest Head Coach: Dave Clawson (21st year, 7th at Wake Forest) 40-44 as Wake Forest's coach
Series History: First Meeting
WHEN WAKE FOREST HAS THE BALL
|WISCONSIN
|PFF GRADE
|WAKE FOREST
|PFF GRADE
|
DE - Isaiahh Loudermilk
|
72.1
|
LT - Zach Tom
|
73.4
|
NT - Keeanu Benton
|
65.1
|
LG - Sean Maginn
|
57.2
|
DE - Garrett Rand
|
63.6
|
C - Michael Jurgens
|
52.2
|
OLB - Noah Burks
|
63.1
|
RG - Loic Ngassam Nya
|
59.5
|
ILB - Leo Chenal
|
86.0
|
RT - Je’Vionte’ Nash
|
81.2
|
ILB - Jack Sanborn
|
86.4
|
QB - Sam Hartman
|
79.1
|
OLB - Nick Herbig
|
59.5
|
RB - Christian Beal-Smith
|
74.3
|
CB - Caesar Williams
|
64.9
|
WR - Taylor Morin
|
73.1
|
FS - Scott Nelson or Collin Wilder
|
66.8 /55.1
|
WR - Donavon Greene
|
71.6
|
SS - Eric Burrell
|
70.7
|
WR - Jaquarii Roberson
|
92.4
|
CB - Faion Hicks
|
68.7
|
TE - Brandon Chapman
|
40.0
SERIES NOTES
The Badgers are 9-9-1 all-time vs. the current membership of the ACC, including a 4-1 mark vs. ACC foes in bowl games. Wake Forest has a 4-11 all-time record against Big Ten opponents, having last beaten a Big Ten school in 2016 (Indiana).
Paul Chryst coached at Pitt for three seasons prior to moving to Wisconsin. He guided the Panthers through their first two seasons in the ACC (2013 & 2014), compiling a 7-9 record against ACC opponents. He did not face Wake Forest in either of those two seasons.
The Demon Deacons have played more neutral site games in Charlotte than any other place. The Duke’s Mayo Bowl against Wisconsin on Dec. 30 will mark the 27th time with Wake Forest holding a 15-11 record.
The Badgers have three players from the state of North Carolina: DB Madison Cone (Kernersville), DL Gio Paez and WR Devin Chandler (Huntersville).
The Demon Deacons do not have any players from the state of Wisconsin, although redshirt freshman receiver Nolan Groulx (Cornelius) was a verbal commit to the Badgers before switching.
WHEN WISCONSIN HAS THE BALL
|WISCONSIN
|PFF GRADE
|WAKE FOREST
|PFF GRADE
|
LT - Cole Van Lanen
|
81.6
|
DE - Rondell Bothroyd
|
63.5
|
LG - Jon Dietzen
|
74.9
|
DT - Sulaiman Kamara
|
64.3
|
C - Cormac Sampson
|
63.3
|
DT - Miles Fox
|
66.9
|
RG - Logan Bruss
|
73.0
|
DE - Ja’Corey Johns
|
64.3
|
RT - Tyler Beach
|
77.2
|
LB - Ja’Cquez Williams
|
48.2
|
QB - Graham Mertz
|
69.3
|
LB - Ryan Smenda
|
65.7
|
RB - Garrett Groshek
|
62.9
|
OLB - Traveon Redd
|
65.9
|
FB - Mason Stokke
|
71.8
|
CB - Ja'sir Taylor
|
70.8
|
WR - Chimere Dike
|
63.2
|
S - Nick Andersen
|
66.2
|
WR - Jack Dunn
|
66.0
|
S - Luke Masterson
|
47.4
|
TE - Jake Ferguson
|
78.4
|
CB - Caelen Carson
|
66.1
WISCONSIN NOTES
Wisconsin has played in a bowl game for the last 19 consecutive seasons, the longest active streak in the Big Ten and the third-longest in the FBS, trailing only Georgia (24) and Oklahoma (22).
Since 1993, Wisconsin has made 9 appearances in the current New Year’s Six bowl games (7 Rose Bowl appearances, 1 Cotton Bowl, 1 Orange Bowl). Among Big Ten teams, only Ohio State (18) has been to more New Year’s Six games over that span.
Wisconsin’s defense has allowed opponents to convert just 25.4 percent of their third-down attempts on the season, the best mark by any team in the FBS. Of UW’s first six opponents, only Indiana (4-for-10) has converted at least 40 percent of its third-down tries in a game.
The Badgers’ top four wide receivers and top four running backs entering the season have each missed at least one game — combining to miss 20 games in total.