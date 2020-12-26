That's not from the Badgers' coaching staff but from Graham Mertz himself in answering the first question posed to him on Saturday.

Looks like Wisconsin's QB1 will be ready to go for the Duke's Mayo Bowl.

Mertz, UW's redshirt freshman quarterback, exited the Dec. 19 matchup with Minnesota on a third-quarter drive after absorbing a hit on a seven-yard scramble. He did not return to Wisconsin's eventual victory with what UW officially called an upper-body injury.

That ended Mertz's day where he completed 12-of-20 passes for 132 yards. During his final series on the field, he connected on three of his four throws for 55 yards before his run inside the Minnesota five-yard line.

Upon his departure, redshirt sophomore Chase Wolf successfully ended the drive with a go-ahead touchdown on a four-yard reception to wide receiver Jack Dunn.

"That drive was fun. We were clicking," Mertz said. "I feel like we were about to have a couple drives after that that were gonna be like that, too.

"Obviously, guys [were] out there making plays. Dunn had a great catch on the sideline, then so did 'Ferg' [tight end Jake Ferguson] on that little seam route. So it's definitely fun to get down there and can start marching on a little bit. Then 'Wolfie' comes in and slings a touchdown in there so definitely a good drive for us."

Mertz's second season in Madison has been filled with some highs and lows. He started off hot with his record-tying/record-setting performance against Illinois where he completed 20-of-21 passes for 248 yards with five touchdowns to no interceptions.

Then came reports of a positive COVID-19 test, which he detailed the various symptoms after the win at Michigan, and the program as a whole canceled the next two games before resuming Big Ten play against the Wolverines on Nov. 14.

Since the win in Ann Arbor, Mertz has leveled off in his redshirt freshman campaign. Overall, he has completed 60.8% of his throws for 1,108 yards with eight touchdown passes to five interceptions. Since the Illinois blowout, he has only completed 60% of his throws just once, and that was against Minnesota last weekend. He has contributed just one touchdown pass in the last four games compared to five picks, three of which came in the loss at Northwestern.

With the Duke's Mayo Bowl left to play on Dec. 30 (11 a.m. CT, ESPN), he reflected on the season, what he discovered regarding himself, and where he believes he could improve upon heading into the new year.

"I think that especially this season, there's a lot to learn as far as just playing the game and truly knowing like, alright, down and distance, what we're trying to get here, stuff like that and just truly learning and growing in that sense," Mertz said. "Then mentally, I feel like that's one area where I've grown a ton this year. I said that last year, but this year, it was a big leap mentally. So for me, it's just gonna be continuing to just grow and footwork, timing, everything like that, nailing it down in the spring.

"Once we get done with the season, I can take a step back and then do a little cut up of all my incompletions, all my completions and then try to map out my offseason training plan. Definitely, there's always stuff to learn, always stuff that you got to grow on and adapt. So it'll be a really, really good offseason."

In about four days, Mertz and the Wisconsin offense will take on a Wake Forest defense that allows 31.6 points and over 435 yards per game (191 rushing, 265.9 passing). The Demon Deacons have given up at least 37 points in half of its octet of contests and is allowing opponents to convert on third down 43% of the time overall.

That being said, Mertz complimented the opposing unit on Saturday.

"I think their coordinator does a great job," Mertz said. "I think that they do a great job of mixing it up and really kind of showing some different stuff coverage-wise. Then obviously up front, they're a physical D-line, an athletic D-line. Kind of all around, they're just a really fast group. It'll be a fun competition for sure. They're a good group."