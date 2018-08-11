Like cornerback, safety is a position where Wisconsin has had to go outside of the state (Bondoc and Mais were recruited as walk-ons) for over the last five years. Menasha's Trent Ingalls would have bucked that trend in the 2018 class, but he elected to step away from football a few months after his commitment to the Badgers.

Looking back over the last five years, there has been very little turnover at the position. Hudson, who was recruited by then-head coach Gary Andersen, is the only scholarship player who elected to transfer since the 2014 class. In that same cycle, Dixon, who has 23 career starts under his belt, has proven to be a very solid get out of Florida. More recently, Nelson, who is in line to start this fall, has emerged as a special player from the 2018 class. Houston transfer Collin Wilder, who is sitting out this fall due to NCAA rules, is certainly someone to watch next year as a potential replacement for Dixon.