Breakdown: The safety position for Wisconsin in 2018

Here's a look back at the last five years of safety recruiting and the scholarship athletes the Badgers have signed.

Stmxhe6euzpwuqvjk7rq
Scott Nelson
Darren Lee
Wisconsin's safety recruiting since 2014
Year Player Stars 2018 status

2014

D'Cota Dixon

Active

2014

Austin Hudson

Transferred

2014

Natrell Jamerson

Graduated

2014

*Evan Bondoc

Active

2015

Arrington Farrar

Active - Converted to LB

2016

Seth Currens

Active

2016

Eric Burrell

Active

2016

Patrick Johnson

Active

2017

*Tyler Mais

Active

2017

Scott Nelson

Active

2018

Reggie Pearson

Active

2018

Travian Blaylock

Active

2018

*John Torchio

Active
*Only active preferred walk-ons are listed in this report.

Like cornerback, safety is a position where Wisconsin has had to go outside of the state (Bondoc and Mais were recruited as walk-ons) for over the last five years. Menasha's Trent Ingalls would have bucked that trend in the 2018 class, but he elected to step away from football a few months after his commitment to the Badgers.

Looking back over the last five years, there has been very little turnover at the position. Hudson, who was recruited by then-head coach Gary Andersen, is the only scholarship player who elected to transfer since the 2014 class. In that same cycle, Dixon, who has 23 career starts under his belt, has proven to be a very solid get out of Florida. More recently, Nelson, who is in line to start this fall, has emerged as a special player from the 2018 class. Houston transfer Collin Wilder, who is sitting out this fall due to NCAA rules, is certainly someone to watch next year as a potential replacement for Dixon.

{{ article.author_name }}