Breakdown: The defensive tackle position for Wisconsin in 2018

Jon McNamara • BadgerBlitz.com
Here's a look back at the last five years of defensive tackle recruiting and the scholarship athletes the Badgers have signed.

Erwjziigtyqqrmnbofgb
Olive Sagapolu
Wisconsin's defensive tackle recruiting since 2014
Year Player Stars 2018 status

2014

Jeremy Patterson

Transferred

2015

Olive Sagapolu

Active

2015

*Gunnar Roberge

Active

2016

Garrett Rand

Converted to DE

2018

Bryson Williams

Active
*Only active preferred walk-ons are listed in this report.

The switch from a 4-3 to 3-4 defense - arguably the best thing to come from Gary Andersen era - changed how Wisconsin recruited the defensive tackle position. Quantity went down with just one nose guard on the field in a base set, but finding the right athlete to fit the job description became a bit more challenging.

The staff thought they hit big in 2014 with Patterson, a three-star prospect in the heart of SEC country. But the former three-star recruit struggled to keep his weight under control and never seemed to exit the dog house, regardless of who the position coach was. But while Patterson was a bust, Sagapolu has been a very solid player since arriving on campus in 2015. The former three-star prospect is the leader of a young unit in 2018.

In 2017, it was a bit surprising that the staff went without signing a true scholarship defensive tackle. But in the following cycle, the staff hit on a top target in Williams, who stayed with Wisconsin despite a very strong late push from Nebraska.

Nose guard is a position UW has had to go outside the state for over the last five recruiting cycles, but that will change in December when Janesville Craig's Keeanu Benton signs with the Badgers. That staff is also heavily involved with seniors Rodas Johnson and Isaiah Gibson.

Career production from Wisconsin's returning DTs
Player GP/GS Tackles Sacks

Olive Sagapolu

36/19

38

3

*Gunnar Roberge

0/0

0

0
*Only active preferred walk-ons are listed in this report.

As far as returning production at defensive tackle, it's Sagapolu all by himself. Roberge redshirted in 2015 and has not played in each of the last two seasons. Williams, who enrolled early at Wisconsin, is expected to back up Sagapolu in 2018. And while Kayden Lyles is listed as a nose guard, the converted offensive lineman has played end so far with the No. 1 defense during fall camp.

{{ article.author_name }}