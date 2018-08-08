Here's a look back at the last five years of defensive tackle recruiting and the scholarship athletes the Badgers have signed.

The switch from a 4-3 to 3-4 defense - arguably the best thing to come from Gary Andersen era - changed how Wisconsin recruited the defensive tackle position. Quantity went down with just one nose guard on the field in a base set, but finding the right athlete to fit the job description became a bit more challenging.

The staff thought they hit big in 2014 with Patterson, a three-star prospect in the heart of SEC country. But the former three-star recruit struggled to keep his weight under control and never seemed to exit the dog house, regardless of who the position coach was. But while Patterson was a bust, Sagapolu has been a very solid player since arriving on campus in 2015. The former three-star prospect is the leader of a young unit in 2018.

In 2017, it was a bit surprising that the staff went without signing a true scholarship defensive tackle. But in the following cycle, the staff hit on a top target in Williams, who stayed with Wisconsin despite a very strong late push from Nebraska.

Nose guard is a position UW has had to go outside the state for over the last five recruiting cycles, but that will change in December when Janesville Craig's Keeanu Benton signs with the Badgers. That staff is also heavily involved with seniors Rodas Johnson and Isaiah Gibson.