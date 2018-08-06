Ticker
Breakdown: The offensive line position for Wisconsin in 2018

Jon McNamara • BadgerBlitz.com
@McNamaraRivals
Editor
Jon McNamara is a graduate of the University of Wisconsin-Madison. He has covered UW athletics since 2002 and has worked at Rivals.com since 2006.
Offensive line is the position Wisconsin is known for nationally, and that reputation has certainly helped the Badgers on the recruiting front over the last 10-plus years.

Here's a look back at the last five years of offensive line recruiting and the scholarship athletes the Badgers have signed.

Jon Dietzen
Jessi Schoville
Wisconsin's offensive line recruiting since 2014
Year Player Stars 2018 status

2014

Jacob Maxwell

Left program (injury)

2014

George Panos

Left program (injury)

2014

Jaden Gault

Left program (illness)

2014

Michael Deiter

Active

2014

Micah Kapoi

Active

2014

Beau Benzschawel

Active

2015

David Edwards

Active

2015

*Jason Erdmann

Active

2015

David Moorman

Active

2015

Jon Dietzen

Active

2015

Kevin Estes

Left program

2016

Tyler Biadasz

Active

2016

Cole Van Lanen

Active

2016

Patrick Kasl

Left program (pursuing academics)

2017

Tyler Beach

Active

2017

Logan Bruss

Active

2017

Alex Fenton

Active

2017

Kayden Lyles

Playing DL in 2018

2017

*Josh Seltzner

Active

2017

*Blake Smithback

Active

2018

*Andrew Lyons

Active

2018

Michael Furtney

Active
*Only active preferred walk-ons are listed in this report.

Of the 22 players listed above, 15 hail from the state of Wisconsin, a big reason why the Badgers have been able to recruit the position so well. When the staff does go outside the state borders, it usually targets a player who has competed in front of position coach Joe Rudolph at camp (ie: Kasl, Furtney and Logan Brown and Joe Tippmann in 2019).

What's most impressive when looking back at the last five years of recruiting is how quickly Paul Chryst and Rudolph were able to turn the position around. Gary Andersen's recruiting philosophy and training approach on the offensive line was almost the complete opposite of what Barry Alvarez and Bret Bielema established in Madison. When Chryst took over in 2015, he made it clear the linemen were not close to where they needed to be in the weight room. Fast-forward to last fall, and the Badgers had one first-team All-America (Edwards/AFCA), two second-team All-Americans (Deiter and Benzschawel/Sporting News) and one freshman All-America (Biadasz/FWAA, USA Today). Not bad.

Career production from Wisconsin's returning OL
Player Games Started/Games Played Position

Michael Deiter

41/41

OG

Micah Kapoi

34/14

OG

Beau Benzschawel

36/36

OG

David Edwards

26/19

OT

*Jason Erdmann

28/0

OG/C

David Moorman

28/0

OG/OT

Jon Dietzen

23/20

OT/OG

Tyler Biadasz

14/14

C

Cole Van Lanen

14/0

OT
*Only active preferred walk-ons are listed in this report.

Heading into the summer, this unit was arguably the deepest unit on the entire roster. But three losses to players projected to be in the two-deep (Lyles to DL, and Brett Connors and Kasl stepping away to focus on academics) has put a dent in the depth. Still, with all five starters returning, the Badgers, if healthy, should be strong across the board in 2018. The battle to watch during camp is at left tackle, where Dietzen and Van Lanen are going head to head.

