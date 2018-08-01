Ticker
Breakdown: The running back position for Wisconsin in 2018

Jon McNamara • BadgerBlitz.com
Running back has been one of Wisconsin's strongest positions on the recruiting front for some time, and today we're looking at the unit as it shapes up for the 2018 season.

Here's a look back at the last five years of running back recruiting and the scholarship athletes the Badgers have signed.

Wisconsin's tailback recruiting since 2014
Year Player Stars 2018 status

2014

Taiwan Deal

Active

2014

*Mark Saari

Active

2014

Ula Tolutau

Never enrolled

2015

Bradrick Shaw

Active

2016

Sam Brodner

Transferred

2016

Garrett Groshek

Active

2017

*Hunter Johnson

Active

2017

Jonathan Taylor

Active

2018

Nakia Watson

Active

2018

Isaac Guerendo

Active
*Only active preferred walk-ons are listed in this report.
Wisconsin's fullback recruiting since 2014 
Year Player Stars 2018 status

2015

Alec Ingold

Active

2017

*Jake Collinsworth

Active

2017

*Coy Wanner

Active

2018

*John Chenal

Active
*Only active preferred walk-ons are listed in this report.
