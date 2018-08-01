Breakdown: The running back position for Wisconsin in 2018
Running back has been one of Wisconsin's strongest positions on the recruiting front for some time, and today we're looking at the unit as it shapes up for the 2018 season.
Here's a look back at the last five years of running back recruiting and the scholarship athletes the Badgers have signed.
Wisconsin's tailback recruiting since 2014
|Year
|Player
|Stars
|2018 status
|
2014
|
Active
|
2014
|
*Mark Saari
|
Active
|
2014
|
Never enrolled
|
2015
|
Active
|
2016
|
Transferred
|
2016
|
Active
|
2017
|
Active
|
2017
|
Active
|
2018
|
Active
|
2018
|
Active
Wisconsin's fullback recruiting since 2014
|Year
|Player
|Stars
|2018 status
|
2015
|
Active
|
2017
|
Active
|
2017
|
Active
|
2018
|
Active
