Ticker
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2018-08-10 11:01:44 -0500') }} football Edit

Breakdown: The cornerback position for Wisconsin in 2018

Vxfrz2gfmhkbprv7y2lw
Jon McNamara • BadgerBlitz.com
@McNamaraRivals
Editor
Jon McNamara is a graduate of the University of Wisconsin-Madison. He has covered UW athletics since 2002 and has worked at Rivals.com since 2006.
Related
Related
{{ link.display_text }} |

Here's a look back at the last five years of cornerback recruiting and the scholarship athletes the Badgers have signed.

QBs | RBs | WRs | TEs | OL | DEs | DTs | LBs |

C44epz8nrncx4yl4hzwr
Caesar Williams and Dontye Carriere-Williams
Dan Sanger
Wisconsin's cornerback recruiting since 2014
Year Player Stars 2018 status

2014

Derrick Tindal

Graduated

2014

Serge Trezy

Graduated

2014

Lubern Figaro

Graduated

2015

Titus Booker

Transferred

2016

D. Carriere-Williams

Active

2016

Ke'Shan Pennamon

Never enrolled

2016

Caesar Williams

Active

2016

Deron Harrell

Active

2016

*Cristian Volpentesta

Active

2017

Faion Hicks

Active

2017

Madison Cone

Active

2018

Donte Burton

Active

2018

Rachad Wildgoose

Active

2018

Alex Smith

Active
*Only active preferred walk-ons are listed in this report.

Cornerback is the one position where Wisconsin almost always has to look outside the state for, a slight geographic disadvantage the Badgers have had since Barry Alvarez's time as head coach. In fact, there isn't a single Badger State prospect listed above. Luckily for UW, Florida - specifically the southern part of the state - has been good to the staff on the recruiting front. But, surprisingly, Wisconsin has only signed five cornerbacks from the Sunshine State (Trezy was technically from Eastern Arizona Junior College) over the last five recruiting classes. Instead, the Badgers have added prospects from Texas, Colorado, North Carolina, Illinois, Georgia and California, so it's not "Florida or bust," which was sometimes the case under Bret Bielema.

Over the last few classes, the Badgers are also hitting on some more highly-rated and heavily-recruited prospects. In 2018, both Burton (offers from Notre Dame, Nebraska, Oregon and Virginia Tech) and Wildgoose (Georgia, Florida, Michigan and Nebraska) were huge gets out of Georgia and Florida, respectively. And in the 2019 class, Wisconsin has commitments from four-star Semar Melvin, as well as three-star prospects Dean Engram and James Williams. Will that lead to more production on the field? Only time will tell.

premium-icon
Premium Content

Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.

  • Member-only message boards
  • Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}