Cornerback is the one position where Wisconsin almost always has to look outside the state for, a slight geographic disadvantage the Badgers have had since Barry Alvarez's time as head coach. In fact, there isn't a single Badger State prospect listed above. Luckily for UW, Florida - specifically the southern part of the state - has been good to the staff on the recruiting front. But, surprisingly, Wisconsin has only signed five cornerbacks from the Sunshine State (Trezy was technically from Eastern Arizona Junior College) over the last five recruiting classes. Instead, the Badgers have added prospects from Texas, Colorado, North Carolina, Illinois, Georgia and California, so it's not "Florida or bust," which was sometimes the case under Bret Bielema.

Over the last few classes, the Badgers are also hitting on some more highly-rated and heavily-recruited prospects. In 2018, both Burton (offers from Notre Dame, Nebraska, Oregon and Virginia Tech) and Wildgoose (Georgia, Florida, Michigan and Nebraska) were huge gets out of Georgia and Florida, respectively. And in the 2019 class, Wisconsin has commitments from four-star Semar Melvin, as well as three-star prospects Dean Engram and James Williams. Will that lead to more production on the field? Only time will tell.