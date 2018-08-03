Ticker
Breakdown: The wide receiver position for Wisconsin in 2018

Ted Gilmore has transformed wide receiver position into one of the deepest and most talented units on the entire roster. But just how bare was the cabinet when he took over in 2015?

Here's a look back at the last five years of wide receiver recruiting and the scholarship athletes the Badgers have signed.

QBs | RBs |

Wisconsin's wide receiver recruiting since 2014
Year Player Stars 2018 status

2014

Dareian Watkins

Left program

2014

Chris Jones

Never enrolled

2014

Krenwick Sanders

Transferred

2014

George Rushing

Grad transfer

2015

Andrew James

Left program

2016

A.J. Taylor

Active

2016

Quintez Cephus

Active

2016

Kendric Pryor

Active

2016

*Adam Krumholz

Active

2016

*Jack Dunn

Active

2017

Danny Davis

Active

2017

Emmet Perry

Active

2017

Cade Green

Active

2018

Taj Mustapha

Active

2018

A.J. Abbott

Active

2018

Aron Cruickshank

Active

2018

*Brady Schipper

Active

2018

*Mike Gregorie

Active
*Only active preferred walk-ons are listed in this report.
