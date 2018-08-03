Breakdown: The wide receiver position for Wisconsin in 2018
Ted Gilmore has transformed wide receiver position into one of the deepest and most talented units on the entire roster. But just how bare was the cabinet when he took over in 2015?
Here's a look back at the last five years of wide receiver recruiting and the scholarship athletes the Badgers have signed.
Wisconsin's wide receiver recruiting since 2014
|Year
|Player
|Stars
|2018 status
|
2014
|
Left program
|
2014
|
Never enrolled
|
2014
|
Transferred
|
2014
|
Grad transfer
|
2015
|
Left program
|
2016
|
Active
|
2016
|
Active
|
2016
|
Active
|
2016
|
Active
|
2016
|
Active
|
2017
|
Active
|
2017
|
Active
|
2017
|
Active
|
2018
|
Active
|
2018
|
Active
|
2018
|
Active
|
2018
|
Active
|
2018
|
Active
