Here's a look back at the last five years of defensive end recruiting and the scholarship athletes the Badgers have signed.

The defensive end transition class (2015) from Gary Andersen and Paul Chryst has proved to be a productive one, a big reason why there are questions marks surrounding the position this fall. Having a fifth-year senior in 2018 like Hirschfeld may have also helped, but he wasn't even with the team towards the end of last season.

Once Chryst and his staff settled in, the Badgers hit on some solid out-of-state targets in Loudermilk, Rand (though he began his career at DT), Preston and Mullens, though there really hasn't been a huge splash at end on the recruiting front. From inside the state, Vopal and Henningsen figure to be major contributors as early as this fall.

From the looks of the first few fall practices, Kayden Lyles, though listed as a nose guard, will work (and likely start) at end. And in the 2019 class, the Badgers have a commitment from projected end Gio Paez.