Breakdown: The defensive end position for Wisconsin in 2018

Here's a look back at the last five years of defensive end recruiting and the scholarship athletes the Badgers have signed.

QBs | RBs | WRs | TEs | OL |

Isaiahh Loudermilk
Dan Sanger
Wisconsin's defensive end recruiting since 2014
Year Player Stars 2018 status

2014

Billy Hirschfeld

Left program

2014

Conor Sheehy

Graduated

2014

*Zander Neuville

Moved to TE

2015

Kraig Howe

Active

2015

David Pfaff

Active

2016

Isaiahh Loudermilk

Active

2016

Garrett Rand

Active

2016

Keldric Preston

Active

2017

Aaron Vopal

Active

2017

*Michael Balistreri

Active

2017

*Matt Henningsen

Active

2018

Boyd Dietzen

Active

2018

Isaiah Mullens

Active
*Only active preferred walk-ons are listed in this report.

The defensive end transition class (2015) from Gary Andersen and Paul Chryst has proved to be a productive one, a big reason why there are questions marks surrounding the position this fall. Having a fifth-year senior in 2018 like Hirschfeld may have also helped, but he wasn't even with the team towards the end of last season.

Once Chryst and his staff settled in, the Badgers hit on some solid out-of-state targets in Loudermilk, Rand (though he began his career at DT), Preston and Mullens, though there really hasn't been a huge splash at end on the recruiting front. From inside the state, Vopal and Henningsen figure to be major contributors as early as this fall.

From the looks of the first few fall practices, Kayden Lyles, though listed as a nose guard, will work (and likely start) at end. And in the 2019 class, the Badgers have a commitment from projected end Gio Paez.

Career production from Wisconsin's returning DEs
Player GP/GS Tackles  Sacks

Kraig Howe

1/0

1

0

David Pfaff

5/0

0

0

Isaiahh Loudermilk

11/0

11

1.5

Garrett Rand

28/0

18

0

Keldric Preston

1/0

1

0
*Only active preferred walk-ons are listed in this report.

Defensive end is still very much up in the air after injuries to projected starters Rand and Loudermilk. Rand, a junior, is expected to miss the entire season, while Loudermilk could make his return before the start of Big Ten play. Early on during camp, Vopal and Lyles have been taking first-team reps at end. But that changed Monday when Henningsen replaced Vopal in the starting lineup. Pfaff, Howe, Preston and Mullens are all competing for reps as well.

