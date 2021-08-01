2022 Wisconsin commits display 'official' scholarship offers

August brings college football back to the forefront of sports fans' thoughts, but the beginning of the month also serves as a tool on the recruiting trail as well.

On Aug. 1 of every year, schools can send "official" scholarship offers to high school seniors. Though these are "official" offers, players are still not a part of the program until they sign their national letters of intent (NLIs) with their respective universities.

That will come either during the early signing period in December or the actual National Signing Day in early February 2022. For that matter, head coaches and staff cannot comment on those future members of the team until after those NLIs are returned to the school.

A disclaimer as well: As Blue & Gold also explains, not every player will tweet or publicly display which schools extended these official offers.

Wisconsin holds 11 oral commitments at this point in the 2022. A few of them have posted these official offers on social media on Sunday, the first day programs were allowed to send them out.

The design shows the Wisconsin "Motion W" logo and the player's name near the top, with the word "offer" running vertically from bottom to top over half of a profile shot of each recruit (The words "official scholarship" also runs vertically from bottom to top to the left of the player profile photo). The Madison skyline -- including the state capitol building -- runs underneath the profile pic. Lyrics to UW's "On, Wisconsin!", "Varsity," and "If You Want to be a Badger" run near the bottom-right of the graphic with the signature of Paul Chryst in red underneath them.

BadgerBlitz.com will continue to update this thread if/when more do so.