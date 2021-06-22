Paul Chryst and his coaching staff always have an eye out for multi-sport athletes on the recruiting front.

Wisconsin recently found one in JT Seagreaves, who competes in football, basketball and track at Monroe High School. The 6-foot-6, 220-pound rising senior, however, took it to a whole new level this spring, according to head football coach Toby Golembiewski.

"You talk about a multi-sport athlete, I'm talking about multi-sport in the same season all at the same time," Golembiewski told BadgerBlitz.com. "That's what JT did this spring."