When asked about Cade Yacamelli's ability to change the game on offense and defense at the high school level, Penn-Trafford head coach John Ruane was quick to point the rising senior's impact in all three facets.

"He's really a dynamic player, but it's really three sides of the ball because he returns kicks and punts for us," Ruane told BadgerBlitz.com. "So he makes an impact in all three facets of the game and that is something that makes him special."