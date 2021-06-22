Coach: Badgers getting a 'dynamic player' in three-star ATH Cade Yacamelli
When asked about Cade Yacamelli's ability to change the game on offense and defense at the high school level, Penn-Trafford head coach John Ruane was quick to point the rising senior's impact in all three facets.
"He's really a dynamic player, but it's really three sides of the ball because he returns kicks and punts for us," Ruane told BadgerBlitz.com. "So he makes an impact in all three facets of the game and that is something that makes him special."
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news