‘Great family environment’ led 2022 WR Tommy McIntosh to Wisconsin

Wisconsin's hot week of recruiting continued on Wednesday evening as Tommy McIntosh announced his commitment to the Badgers. As one could imagine, the 2022 projected wide receiver stated "it feels great" after arriving at his decision. "It's been a long recruiting process starting last June around this time, actually, and so to go the last year of my life doing the recruiting process, it's been a lot of fun," McIntosh told BadgerBlitz.com on Wednesday evening. "It's been a blessing for sure. When I started playing football, I had dreams of playing at the next level, and then for these dreams just to come to reality, it's just so surreal."

McIntosh, a three-star recruit from Dewitt, Mich., held 25 offers, according to Rivals.com. His top group consisted of Cincinnati, Indiana, Iowa, Texas, in addition to UW. Though McIntosh took to social media midweek to publicly announce his next home in his football journey, the nearly 6-foot-5, 205-pound recruit had his mind made up days earlier. He told wide receivers coach Alvis Whitted on Sunday morning while driving to the Madison airport after his official visit. "When I was leaving, I knew that I wanted to come back for my college career, and that was when I just really decided that it was time," McIntosh said. The thoughts about committing to Wisconsin started on the second day of that visit, McIntosh recalled. He believed he could see himself at UW, and on that last morning in town, he made his decision and informed Whitted. Wisconsin "just invited me in with open arms," according to McIntosh, and that was a reason why he decided to become a Badger, "It felt right. I just kind of knew," McIntosh said. "The first night we got there and just talking with the coaches and meeting with the other recruits, it felt like somewhere that I would want to be for the next four years."