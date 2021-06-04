Cade Yacamelli worked at three different positions during Wisconsin's first camp of the summer.

And while the staff still isn't sure where the unranked junior best projects at the next level, the Badgers saw enough to extend an offer on Thursday.

"They told me that they liked my strength, speed and explosiveness, along with how I moved," Yacamelli told BadgerBlitz.com. "One thing that they kept saying, though, was that I was a football player.

"They don’t know where they’re going to put me as far as position or even what side of the ball, but they know that I’m a ball player, which is what they kept saying. That was a good feeling."