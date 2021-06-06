The first of two planned official visits for Curtis Neal is now in the books, and Wisconsin set the bar high for the four-star defensive tackle.

A junior from Hough High School in North Carolina, Curtis was one of 10 official visitors UW hosted this weekend in Madison.

"Man, where do I start?" Neal told BadgerBlitz.com. "It was a beautiful visit for me, definitely one of the best visits I've ever been on. Madison is a beautiful place."