In-state tight end JT Seagreaves is No. 3 for Wisconsin in the 2022 class

Monday, the two-star tight end from Monroe High School made the news official. A 6-foot-6, 220-pound rising senior, Seagreaves is pledge No. 3 for the Badgers in the 2022 class, along with fellow in-state standouts Myles Burkett (Franklin) and Barrett Nelson (Fall River).

"They have everything I’ve always wanted," Seagreaves told BadgerBlitz.com on Monday morning. "The athletics, academics and an amazing culture.

"I am not scheduling any other visits because of my plans with Wisconsin."

Things with Seagreaves and Wisconsin moved quickly this month. He camped with the Badgers twice and visited unofficially after the June 7 session. Position coach Mickey Turner offered on June 11, an opportunity Seagreaves capitalized on just a few days later during a conversation with head coach Paul Chryst.

"After a great talk with Coach Chryst and my family, I definitely feel like I have made my decision," Seagreaves said. "Coach Chryst is a great guy and a great coach. He was very helpful with me making decisions about my future and we had a very insightful and good talk.

"The official visit was awesome. Although I had already toured the facilities, I got to see them again. We took a bus tour around campus and walked around some of it. We got to meet players and talk to them about their experiences and ask any questions we had. I also had a great time meeting with Coach Chryst and discussing me committing. Along with that I met with Coach Turner and talked about their offense and play calls and just getting into some basics."

Seagreaves ultimately chose Wisconsin over an offer from Illinois State, with strong interest coming from Iowa, Iowa State, Minnesota, North Dakota, North Dakota State, Northern Illinois, South Dakota, Yale and South Dakota State.

A multi-sport athlete, Seagreaves had scholarships from Hillsdale, Michigan Tech and Northern Michigan for basketball. He also recently took first place in the 100- (11.40 seconds) and 200-meter (22.70) dash at the Badger Conference track and field meet.

"Coach Turner sees a lot of potential in me and a lot of good things to build off of," Seagreves said. "He sees me initially as a later downs pass catcher when I come in. It depends how fast I develop because I definitely have some things to learn and I have heard there is a learning curve, but I feel like there will be opportunity there and through that I can work my way more and more into the offense."

Seagreaves, who competed against fellow in-state tight end Andrew Keller at camp on June 7, could be the only scholarship player Wisconsin takes at the position in the rising senior cycle.

"They made it sound like they were only taking one from my class," Seagreaves said. "I’m sure if anything changes they would talk to me about it. Coach Turner talked about how he doesn’t like looking for replacements but for players that compliment each other."