We caught up with Chris Balas of TheWolverine.com who answered some questions we had about Michigan before it enters fall camp.

After an early bye -- the first of two this season -- Wisconsin starts Big Ten play on Sept. 21 when it welcomes Jim Harbaugh and the Michigan Wolverines to Camp Randall Stadium in a cross-divisional showdown. For Badgers fans, bust out the brats and tailgating early, as it will be an 11 a.m. CT kickoff that will be broadcasted on FOX.

As players, coaches, fans and, yes, even the media await the start of fall camp to arrive for the Wisconsin Badgers in less than two months, BadgerBlitz.com takes a look at UW's 2019 opponents.

Michigan comes off a 10-3 year but missed the Big Ten Championship game. The program also worked through some coaching changes with assistants this offseason. What could be some of the on-the-field expectations for this season with some of those coaching updates?

Chris Balas: There are high expectations for the offense with so many returning starters at key positions, including all but one offensive lineman and a trio of very good receivers. Senior quarterback Shea Patterson is back for one more year, too, and he’ll be better. New offensive coordinator Josh Gattis has pattered an offense that really plays to his strengths.

But there are question marks. Don Brown is one of the best DCs in the country, but the interior line is one of the biggest unknowns on this team. How will it hold up against teams like Wisconsin that want to pound the line of scrimmage with their size? And there’s no proven running back on this team, either. This should be a very good football team—special teams will be a strength, too—but we won’t know how good until they’ve played a few games and we see if those questions have been answered.

Who will be the one or two key returning playmakers that will be depended upon to help continue Michigan's success in 2019?

Chris Balas: Patterson will be the key to the offense, though they love backup Dylan McCaffrey, too. Head coach Jim Harbaugh has said this summer he expects both quarterbacks to play in every game. Wide receiver Donovan Peoples-Jones has been banged up, but they expect him to take the next step.

Junior receiver Nico Collins might just be the best skill position player on this team, though. He’s a huge target, doesn’t drop balls and seems primed for a breakout season. And watch out for frosh slot receiver Mike Sainristil. He’s going to play a lot, and he put himself in position to start with an outstanding spring.

Rashan Gary and Chase Winovich are among those Wolverines heading to the NFL. Who will have to step up in their absences, and what production from other key, departed contributors from last year will have to be replaced?

Chris Balas: Ends Kwity Paye and Aidan Hutchinson will both be playing on Sundays. They’ll replace Gary and Winovich, and it’s possible they put up better numbers than their predecessors did last year. Gary was banged up much of his career and never really met the hype.

The Wolverines need someone to step up in the middle of the defense, and Michael Dwumfour (nose tackle) seems primed to take the next step after breaking out a bit next year. Can he do it on an every down basis? Defensive tackle Donovan Jeter had a great spring and will be expected to contribute inside, too, and cornerback Ambry Thomas (a junior) will need to elevate his game to replace elite corner David Long. One of the young running backs, Christian Turner or Zach Charbonnet, will have to replace Karan Higdon and his 1,000-plus yards, too.

Which one or two players potentially emerged from spring practices that could find themselves in position for fall camp reps and a role on the team?

Chris Balas: The aforementioned Jeter is the big one. He surprised everyone and will be someone they rely on inside after he worked through injuries and inconsistency in his first few years. Sainristil, as well, and then probably safety J’Marick Woods. He’s been a special teams guy for a few years, but he’s finally taken the next step and could start this fall … if he holds off five-star frosh Daxton Hill.

What's your way-too-early seasonal predictions for Michigan this season? Can the Wolverines make it to Indy?

Chris Balas: We’re going with 10-2, and depending on the losses, that could absolutely get the Wolverines to Indy. It’s hard to believe they haven’t been there yet, but the’ve been in position a few times. Road games at Penn State and Wisconsin will be tough, but U-M gets MSU, Notre Dame and OSU at home, and it is well past time the Wolverines beat the Buckeyes. We think this is the year.