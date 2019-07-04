We caught up with Allen Moff of the Record-Courier, who answered some questions we had about Kent State before it enters fall camp.

The last non-conference matchup for UW this season, former tight end turned head coach Sean Lewis leads Kent State into his old stomping grounds of Camp Randall Stadium for an Oct. 5 clash.

As players, coaches, fans and, yes, even the media await the start of fall camp to arrive for the Wisconsin Badgers in less than two months, BadgerBlitz.com takes a look at UW's 2019 opponents.

Former Wisconsin tight end Sean Lewis now heads into his second full season at Kent State. What have been the biggest changes you have seen since he has taken over the program?



Allen Moff: Lewis has changed everything imaginable dramatically since he arrived -- from philosophies and schemes in all three phases to preparation methods, practice schedules, workout methods, etc. His goal is to change the culture of a program that's recorded only three winning seasons since 1978, and he's attempting to do just that by injecting youthful energy into the downtrodden program.

We always ask about key returners to the program. Who are the one to two Kent State standouts coming back for the 2019 season, and how could they impact the team?

Allen Moff: Kent State's up-tempo offense is triggered by junior quarterback Woody Barrett, a former Auburn recruit who joined the program as a junior college transfer last season and piled up 2,339 yards passing, 503 yards rushing and 18 total touchdowns. Senior tailback Jo-El Shaw (6-foot-1, 230 pounds) took over as the lead rusher late last season, rushing for over 100 yards in three of the last four games. He gives KSU a proven one-two punch heading into the 2019 season.

Who departed the program from the 2018 squad, and who needs to step up in their absence? Where are potential areas of concern still heading into Lewis' second year leading Kent State?

Allen Moff: The Flashes lost a disruptive defensive lineman in Kalil Morris, but return the vast majority of their impact players on both sides of the ball. Still, neither unit has established itself as a proven commodity as of yet. Consistent contributors must emerge on both sides of the ball in 2019 for Kent State to compete week in, week out.

Were there one or two surprises from spring practices that put themselves into position to earn fall camp reps or a role during the season?

Allen Moff: Senior wide receiver Kavious Price made the most strides in the off-season, according to Lewis, and enjoyed a stellar spring. Fellow wideouts Keenan Orr (6-foot-5 sophomore), Javaughn Williams (6-foot-3 redshirt freshman), Isaiah McKoy (6-foot-3 sophomore) and LonKevious McFadden (6-foot-4 redshirt freshman) also made several splash plays during spring drills, and give the squad size at the receiver position that's been missing for decades.

Lastly, what should be the expectations for Kent State in 2019? Can they compete in the MAC, and what are your season predictions for this team?

Allen Moff: The Flashes are catching up with the rest of the conference athletically under Lewis. Barrett alone makes the team dangerous -- a 6-foot-2, 236-pound dual-threat quarterback with a strong arm who will be much more familiar with his offense in year two as the starter. Kent State is developing depth around him, and should see a nice spike in offensive production if the line holds up.

Defensively the Flashes look solid at linebacker and defensive back, but they have some holes to fill up front. As usual, a brutal early season schedule will make it difficult for Kent State to show improvement in the win column -- trips to Arizona State, Auburn and Wisconsin in the first five games. If the Flashes can win the games they're supposed to and stay healthy in those opening five games, they'll give themselves a chance to build some momentum and make some noise in the MAC.