On Sept. 28, Wisconsin continues its conference schedule at home against a divisional foe in defending Big Ten West champ Northwestern. Likely a key matchup for the Badgers to get back to Indianapolis, the Wildcats have some questions to answer. However, a new transfer quarterback in Hunter Johnson could provide a jolt to the offense.

As players, coaches, fans and, yes, even the media await the start of fall camp to arrive for the Wisconsin Badgers in less than two months, BadgerBlitz.com takes a look at UW's 2019 opponents.

Northwestern comes off a Big Ten West division title and a bowl victory. Heading into the 2019 season, are expectations for the program to get to Indianapolis once again--especially with transfer quarterback Hunter Johnson?

Louie Vaccher: I think optimism is pretty high in Evanston right now. Northwestern’s defense should once again be pretty stingy, and the strength will once again be a front seven that features a pair of All-Big Ten performers in defensive end Joe Gaziano and middle linebacker Paddy Fisher. The offense will replace four-year starter Clayton Thorson with Hunter Johnson, a former five-star who is the highest ranked high school quarterback Northwestern has ever had. Plus, after finishing 12th in scoring and dead-last in rushing last year, it won’t be too difficult for the offense to improve. There are some questions to answer, on the offensive line and in the kicking game especially, but another eight- to nine-win season and pretty good bowl trip could be in the cards for the Wildcats once again.

Speaking of Johnson, what have been the early impressions, if any, of the former Clemson signal caller after spring practices?

Louie Vaccher: Well, we didn’t see much of Johnson as only one practice was open to the media this spring. The interesting thing is that head coach Pat Fitzgerald rotated five – yes, FIVE – quarterbacks throughout spring ball, giving each signal caller an equal number of reps. He didn’t name Johnson the starter after spring, either, saying that the competition will continue into the fall. Everyone figures that Johnson will eventually be named the starter, but we don’t know how much of Fitzgerald’s reluctance to anoint him is due to gamesmanship, and how much is because he has yet to separate himself from the pack.

Expectations for Johnson are sky high for fans, who think he can be an upgrade from Thorson, who had an up-and-down senior season coming off of an ACL tear. Johnson has a big-time arm and can really spin it, and he is more athletic than most people think. But he’s still learning NU’s offense after spending last year running the scout team – which is why rotating QBs in the spring may have hindered his development. It may take Johnson some time to get comfortable early in the season, but Johnson should eventually flourish. He is just that talented.

Who are the one or two key returning playmakers who will be replied upon to make the biggest impact? I take it Joe Gaziano and Paddy Fisher could be two of those Wildcats defenders that fit the bill.

Louie Vaccher: Offensively, Johnson will have to be one of those players, as will running back Isaiah Bowser, a power runner who took over the running back role halfway through the season and wound up rushing for 866 yards and eight touchdowns. Bowser’s physical, north-south running style turned out to be just what Northwestern’s staggered offense needed after losing Jeremy Larkin to a medical retirement after three weeks.

Defensively, Gaziano and Fisher are true difference makers. Gaziano has the talent to play on Sundays and is one of those ends who can anchor the line against the run, as well as get after the QB. Fisher could be the best middle backer Northwestern has had – a list that includes Fitzgerald (his head coach), Tim McGarigle (his linebackers coach) and Anthony Walker (Indianapolis Colts). At 245 pounds, Fisher is strong at the point of attack between the tackles, and he also has the ability to make plays from sideline to sideline. Fisher could leave for the NFL early after the season if he chooses.

Gone is quarterback Clayton Thorson, but whose departure from the program could be the most significant? Who will have to step up?

Louie Vaccher: Northwestern is replacing three starters on the offensive line, so that’s one of the biggest concerns heading into the season. Plus, new offensive line coach Kurt Anderson has installed a completely new system, which will test them even more. The Wildcats also lost cornerback Montre Hartage and safety Jared McGee to graduation, but they have some experienced players ready to step into starting roles in both secondary spots.

Maybe the position that is most up-in-the-air is weak-side linebacker, where the athletic and underrated Nate Hall, a three-year starter, has departed. Northwestern used walk-on Chris Bergin to fill in for Hall when he missed games due to injury last season, and they also dropped McGee down to linebacker from safety for the Holiday Bowl. This year, Bergin, redshirt freshman Jaylen Rivers and maybe even true freshman Bryce Gallagher (the younger brother of starting strong-side linebacker Blake Gallagher) could be in the battle for that starting job. It will be interesting to see how that spot shakes out this fall.

What are your way-too-early season predictions for Northwestern in 2019? Can they repeat in the Wild West of the Big Ten for a chance to play in Indy?

Looking at the schedule, I can easily see another eight- to nine-win season for the Wildcats, as I stated earlier. Whether or not that will be enough to win the Big Ten West is the big question. Last year was sort of the perfect storm as Wisconsin and Iowa had uncharacteristically down years. Those two figure to be NU’s biggest challengers, but Nebraska could be primed to make a jump this season, and Minnesota and Purdue should both be better, too. So the West is wide open once again.

Northwestern made its run to the title game in a very bizarre fashion last year. The Wildcats went 0-3 out of conference but had a sparkling 8-1 record in the Big Ten regular season. They were a dismal 3-4 at home but went 5-0 in true road games. They rebounded from an ugly 1-3 start to go 8-2 the rest of the year, with their only losses coming at the hands of Top 5 teams Notre Dame and Ohio State. So while I think NU could very easily end up in the same spot at the end of the year, they will likely take a very different path to get there.