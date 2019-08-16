MADISON -- The last Wisconsin fall camp practice open to the media took place inside Camp Randall Stadium on Friday morning. And, with that, came a welcomed sight for the program.

Tight end Jake Ferguson (left thumb) returned to practice after missing Wednesday and Thursday's sessions. The redshirt sophomore underwent surgery on Tuesday and wore a splint on his left hand/wrist area the past two days.

The tight end position has been in dire need of bodies with Luke Benzschawel (right leg), Hayden Rucci (left arm), Gabe Lloyd (right leg) and Coy Wanner all out to injury.

On Friday, however, Ferguson worked in both positional and team periods. He even made a fantastic one-handed catch in the back of the end zone on a Graham Mertz throw.