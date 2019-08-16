Wisconsin fall camp practice No. 14 recap: Jake Ferguson returns
MADISON -- The last Wisconsin fall camp practice open to the media took place inside Camp Randall Stadium on Friday morning. And, with that, came a welcomed sight for the program.
Tight end Jake Ferguson (left thumb) returned to practice after missing Wednesday and Thursday's sessions. The redshirt sophomore underwent surgery on Tuesday and wore a splint on his left hand/wrist area the past two days.
The tight end position has been in dire need of bodies with Luke Benzschawel (right leg), Hayden Rucci (left arm), Gabe Lloyd (right leg) and Coy Wanner all out to injury.
On Friday, however, Ferguson worked in both positional and team periods. He even made a fantastic one-handed catch in the back of the end zone on a Graham Mertz throw.
#Badgers TE Jake Ferguson (left thumb) returned to the field on Friday wearing a yellow jersey (usually means no-contact). Did some work in team periods as well. pic.twitter.com/SM9LLmdjml— Jake Kocorowski (@JakeKoco) August 16, 2019
Miss the action from earlier this week? Catch up below:
Aug. 12: Recap | Jim Leonhard video | Jon Budmayr on QBs | Photos, videos |
Aug. 13: Recap | Jack Coan video | Chase Wolf video | Josh Seltzner video | Photos, videos |
Aug. 14: Recap | Keeanu Benton video | Reggie Pearson video | Izayah Green-May video |
INJURY REPORTS
Wide receiver Danny Davis wore a boot on his lower left leg during Friday's practice after suffering the injury a day ago.
Center Tyler Biadasz continued to work during some team periods, and it appeared Cole Van Lanen also saw at least one series in team work. However, redshirt sophomore Tyler Beach appeared to receive the bulk of first-team reps at left tackle.
I did not see true freshman cornerback James Williams suited up, and though UW did not provide a status update on him from "limited" previously, I'll downgrade him to "out" for now.
During practice, a UW official confirmed redshirt senior defensive end David Pfaff (right arm) and freshman tight end Clay Cundiff (head) suffered injuries.
We also saw true freshman Logan Brown (left arm) receive some work in one-on-one pass drills on Friday. UW had not updated us on his status since the beginning of fall camp. I did not see his first rep, but he held up well on the second against redshirt freshman and fellow Michigan native Jaylan Franklin.
|OUT
|LIMITED
|
CB Dean Engram (right leg)
|
OL Logan Brown (left arm)
|
FB Quan Easterling (right leg)
|
OL Cole Van Lanen (right arm)
|
OLB Spencer Lytle (right leg)
|
ILB Seth Currens (right leg)
|
RB Brady Schipper (left leg)
|
|
OL Blake Smithback (right leg)
|
|
RB Julius Davis (core)
|
|
DL Isaiahh Loudermilk (left arm)
|
|
OLB Christian Bell (right leg)
|
LS Josh Bernhagen (left leg)
|
WR Mike Gregoire (right leg)
|
CB Faion Hicks (right leg)
|
NT Gunnar Roberge (right arm)
|
TE Luke Benzschawel (right leg)
|
TE Hayden Rucci (left arm)
|
RB Isaac Guerendo (right leg)
|
CB Travian Blaylock (left leg)
|
CB James Williams (right leg)
|
WR A.J. Taylor (right leg)
|
|
WR Danny Davis (left leg)
OBSERVATIONS
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news