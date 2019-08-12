MADISON -- Before a scheduled day off, the Wisconsin Badgers scrimmaged inside Camp Randall Stadium on Monday morning.

By all indications seen on the field and a hint of a disclaimer: The coaching staff did not pit the first-team offense and the first-team defense against each other during the scrimmage. However, junior Jack Coan led the offense at quarterback on the only five touchdown drives during that portion of practice. Those included a nice 20-yard-ish touchdown pass to junior running back Jonathan Taylor, a jet sweep/shovel pass to wide receiver Kendric Pryor, and a beautiful back shoulder throw to Pryor for a two-yard score.

At the end of practice, Coan led an 80-yard drive with help from a 68-yard completion to wide receiver Jack Dunn, who beat cornerback Donte Burton. Coan then ended his day with two touchdown passes to redshirt junior wide receiver Adam Krumholz on an 11-yard and 15-plus yard score, respectively.

To be fair, Coan also threw two interceptions -- one that wasn't his fault on a pass Dunn could not hang on to on his first drive that resulted in a Collin Wilder pick. That offense was also facing mostly second-team and reserve defenses. Both Chase Wolf and Graham Mertz also received some opportunities against second-team or reserves on defense and did not get the ball into the end zone.

Early on the defense created takeaways on consecutive series (the aforementioned Wilder interception and a Bryson Williams fumble recovery). By my notes, Wisconsin's set of defenses did not allow a touchdown until the offenses' 10th drive with the Taylor touchdown catch.

Other turnovers included an Alexander Smith interception off of Coan, an Izayah Green-May fumble recovery off a bad snap, a C.J. Goetz strip-sack of Mertz and a Caesar Williams interception off of Mertz.