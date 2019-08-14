Wisconsin fall camp practice No. 12 recap
MADISON -- Wisconsin returned to the field on Wednesday after a day off to continue its fall camp grind with the season-opener against South Florida just over two weeks away.
Unfortunately for the program, more injuries continued to mount at an area already dealing with depth issues.
Miss the action from this week? Check out our recaps and analysis below:
Aug. 12: Recap | Jim Leonhard video | Jon Budmayr on QBs | Photos, videos |
INJURY REPORTS: TIGHT END POSITION EXTREMELY THIN
Premium Content
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news