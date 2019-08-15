Miss the action from this week? Check out our recaps and analysis below:

MADISON -- With the Big Ten Network in town, the Wisconsin Badgers practiced on the field just north of Camp Randall Stadium on Thursday morning.

Updates to the injury report below are listed in BOLD.

For redshirt sophomore tight end Jake Ferguson, he wore a splint on his left thumb having surgery on Tuesday. According to a UW official, he could be back as early as Friday in limited capacity or by early next week.

I took redshirt junior defensive end Garrett Rand off the list, as he appeared to fully participate on Thursday. He was previously listed as limited but also appeared to fully play at least the past one or two practices as well. He recorded a sack as a member of the first-team defense against the second-team offense during a team period.

Based off what I saw, I'm going to take center Tyler Biadasz (right arm) off the list, too. Though listed as limited recently, he participated in a significant chunk of the team drills from what I saw. Jason Erdmann took reps towards the end with the presumed first-team, but it looked like he was back.

Cole Van Lanen appeared to do some positional work, but Tyler Beach received the vast majority, if not, all of the 11-on-11 team reps at left tackle.

Wide receiver A.J. Taylor was once again suited up. A UW official confirmed after practice that Taylor was limited. Also junior wide receiver Danny Davis started out practicing but appears to have suffered what UW is calling a left leg injury. Did not see Davis leave the field, but will monitor his status during Friday's practice.

Defensive end Isaiah Mullens switched to No. 99 from No. 90, and running back Nakia Watson now dons No. 14 from No. 25. For the latter, a probable cause of it likely comes from the fact both he and safety Eric Burrell wear the same number and could be on the same special teams units.