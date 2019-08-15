{{ timeAgo('2019-08-15 13:53:37 -0500') }}
Wisconsin NT Keeanu Benton on adapting to next level, second-team reps
MADISON -- True freshman nose tackle Keeanu Benton talks about adjusting to the college game, his second-team reps on the defensive line and what he needs to continue to work on.